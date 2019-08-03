Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunneling company this month

Skip Navigation
Trump announces deal to expand US beef exports in the EU

The move comes as the agriculture industry has taken a hit from Trump's trade war with China.

Politicsread more

Stocks fall on trade war fears, sending the S&P 500 to its worst...

Stocks fell as President Trump stoked U.S.-China trade fears with the announcement of more tariffs while investors digested employment data.

US Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

Several industries showed particularly strong growth in hiring including education, health care, professional and business services.

Economyread more

Disney, Charter blow through deadline but keep talking on new...

The continued talks suggest that both sides hope to avoid a blackout of ESPN and other Disney channels.

Technologyread more

What the markets are watching in the week ahead

With new risks from trade wars, stocks head into the final weeks of summer vulnerable to a pull back or even a correction.

Market Insiderread more

IBM lowers 2019 earnings guidance after closure of Red Hat...

IBM reduced its profit forecast for the year after factoring in costs related to Red Hat, its biggest acquisition ever.

Technologyread more

Beijing responds to Trump's new $300 billion tariff threat

China's foreign ministry reportedly said Friday that while Beijing did not want a trade war with the U.S., it was not afraid to fight one.

China Politicsread more

Eli Lilly confirms probe by New York's Attorney General over...

Eli Lily, the maker of blockbuster diabetes treatment Humalog, has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and the White House over the high cost of its life-saving...

Health and Scienceread more

Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit over...

Concerns over J&J's baby powder threaten the company's family friendly image.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump says Rep. Ratcliffe withdraws from consideration for...

Rep. John Ratcliffe's withdrawal, which President Trump blamed on unfair media coverage of the Texas Republican, came days after Trump said national intelligence chief Dan...

Politicsread more

Robert Mueller's Russia probe cost nearly $32 million in total:...

The cost of the investigation has been a weapon used by both Trump and Mueller's supporters in the ongoing political fight over the Russian election meddling probe.

Politicsread more

Joe Biden's PAC, American Possibilities, is slated to shut down...

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, have shied away from being associated with PACs and super PACs.

2020 Electionsread more
Tech

Elon Musk to launch China unit for tunneling company this month

SpaceX chief Elon Musk answers questions after the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition at the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles on July 21, 2019. - 21 teams from around the world competed in the event which sees their pods race on the 1.25 kilometer Hyperloop test track.
MARK RALSTON | AFP | Getty Images

Elon Musk will soon launch a China unit for his underground tunneling enterprise, The Boring Company, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Twitter.

One of Musk's followers tweeted that Tesla Inc's chief executive officer would attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference of 2019 in Shanghai later this month.

Musk replied on the social media platform that he "will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip."

Musk started the Boring Company to build underground transport tunnels for hyperloop transportation systems, which he says would be far faster than current high-speed trains and use electromagnetic propulsion.