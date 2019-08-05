American tries to woo business travelers with better seats and faster airport screening

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.Investingread more
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.Marketsread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning.Politicsread more
As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.Technologyread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...Trading Nationread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
American Airlines is courting international business travelers with priority treatment on the ground as the airline aims to bring in more revenue from the lucrative passengers.
American is extending perks like free access to preferred seats, those toward the front of the coach cabin that generally carry a fee, and priority access on airport security lines, ticket counters and boarding for passengers booked through American on its trans-Atlantic partner airlines British Airways, Finnair and Spain's Iberia.
These passengers traveling under corporate contracts will also be prioritized during disruptions such as weather or other operational problems. American has been grappling with a host of cancellations this summer from storms, the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 Max and what it has called an "illegal work slowdown" by the unions representing its mechanics.
American rolled out those perks in April for corporate travelers booked on American flights. The airline is also planning to allow corporate travelers to book a preferred seat on its website and app.
The moves are part of a battle between carriers for important corporate customers, who are generally willing to pay more to book close to the date of travel. American lost some market share to competitors after the Max was grounded in mid-March but bounced back in the middle of the second quarter, the airline's head of revenue management Don Casey said on an earnings call last month.
Since regulators grounded the Max planes after a crash in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March, airlines have been trying to find ways to protect high-paying corporate travelers' trips by consolidating flights on key business routes.
"On a year-over-year basis, there hasn't been a very material change in the completion factor for corporate customers," Casey said American's call in July. "So, we've done a good job of figuring out ... what to cancel."
WATCH: The U.S. hasn't had a fatal commercial plane crash in 10 years. Here's why