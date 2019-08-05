Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Alibaba, Coca-Cola & more

Loop Capital raised its price target on Alphabet and said the company's reaccleration in websites revenue growth was "reassuring."

"Our new price objective of $1,350 (from $1,250 previous) applies the same methodology on higher EPS estimates. We think the reacceleration in Websites revenue growth is reassuring for investors, but that momentum in Google Cloud and the return of capital to investors may be even more important to the narrative and trading multiple."