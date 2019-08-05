Aphria CEO explains the biggest opportunity in the Canadian weed business

On Tuesday morning, the People's Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 6.9683.China Economyread more
Stock futures fell on Monday night, adding to Wall Street's losses from its worst day of 2019 amid intensifying trade-war fears.Marketsread more
Asia markets traded lower Tuesday morning as the U.S.-China trade war intensified, after Beijing confirmed it is suspending agricultural product purchases in response to new...Asia Marketsread more
China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator."Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
During this bull market, one-month after the market sell-off the average return is 4%.Marketsread more
Barneys New York is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as tonight, according to people familiar with the matter.Retailread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
Aphria interim CEO Irwin Simon said Monday that the biggest opportunity that he sees in the Canadian cannabis market is converting consumers from the black market to the legal one.
"There's a $5 billion market out there [where] products are sold into the illicit market," he said in a one-on-one with Mad Money's Jim Cramer. "The company is working on "taking that away from the illicit market and building your brands and building consumer confidence."
The Canadian cannabis company, which has about a $1.8 billion market cap, makes and sells medical and recreational marijuana in that country. Canada legalized the weed business in October 2018.
In its earnings report last week, Aphria reported a sales beat and positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, known as EBITDA, in its fiscal fourth quarter. Net revenue came in at $128.6 million, which topped analyst expectations of $103.5 million.
Aphria does not sell any of its products in America, where marijuana is legalized in some form in more than half of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Simon did not say whether his company has plans in the near term to enter the U.S. market, but he argued that the firm has become one of the leaders in the worldwide $150 billion cannabis industry. He said that companies like Constellation Brands, which has a large stake in Canopy Growth, and Altria, which has invested in Cronos, are getting into the growing marijuana business as its popularity among millennials grows.
"Because they're looking at that cannibalization of where THC and where cannabis is going to bite into sales," Simon said. "We know consumers are drinking less alcohol … and you look at millennials today it's more and more cannabis consumption out there."
Simon, who founded organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group in 1993, echoed Cramer's sentiment that investor focus on the industry has changed as shareholders expect to see results. Most marijuana companies, Cramer pointed out, have yet to produce positive results, which explains why the cohort has seen their share prices come down in recent weeks.
Aphria forecasts sales for the 2020 fiscal year to come in between $650 million and $700 million, above analyst estimates of $639 million, according to FactSet. The business is growing in the European market as well, Simon said.
"This industry used to be about who can get the right press release out. It's no longer about press release," he said. "Organic growth and making money and rewarding your shareholders, Jim."
Shares of Aphria fell more than 4% during the market-wide sell-off Monday, but the stock is up more than 23% year-to-date.
