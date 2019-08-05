Cars.com plummets 37% after monthslong search for buyer fails

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insisted the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
Here's why one market watcher says FANG stocks are still worth buying.Trading Nationread more
Shares of Apple fell more than 4% on Monday, putting it on pace for its worst day since May 13.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley explains why "we will enter recession in 3 quarters" if the trade war continues to escalate.Investingread more
Americans are "outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed and the terror," Trump said in the roughly 10-minute speech.Politicsread more
Jerry Nadler said that Trump's call for immigration reform in the wake of two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead reminded the judiciary committee chairman of Nazi...Politicsread more
Cars.com plunged as much as 40% on Monday after the company said that its monthslong search for a buyer ended without success.
The car-search-engine company said in a release that while a number of parties expressed interest in acquiring Cars.com as early as summer 2018, the would-be buyers ultimately dropped out in subsequent rounds of bidding.
"The process did not yield actionable options for a sale of the Company," Chairman Scott Forbes said in a press release on Monday. "As a result, and after consultation with our financial and legal advisors, the Board has concluded that the best interests of shareholders are served by continuing to focus on our strategic plan and opportunities to drive growth and shareholder returns as an independent public company."
Cars.com, which sells subscriptions to auto dealers and advertising, also cut its fiscal 2019 guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The company now expects sales losses in a range between 6%–9% for the year and adjusted pre-tax profit margins at 27%–29%.
As of 10:26 a.m. ET, the stock had tanked 32% to about $12.23, off lows in excess of 40% hit earlier in the session.
The selloff could prove a headache for stakeholders like New York activist investor Starboard Value, which first took a 9.9% stake in the company in 2017. Led by Jeffrey Smith, Starboard supported the company's plans to seek out a buyer and installed two representatives on the company's board last year.
The activist investor's stake represented 9.5% of the company at the end of March.