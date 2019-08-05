China halting new agricultural purchases, may slap tariffs on farm goods recently bought: State media

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.Investingread more
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.Marketsread more
China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.Marketsread more
Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...Entertainmentread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.Marketsread more
"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.Health and Scienceread more
Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
China said Monday that it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.
"The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has not ruled out import tariffs on newly purchased US agricultural products after August 3, and Chinese related companies have suspended purchasing US agricultural products," Xinhua said Monday, according to a Google translation.
This is China's newest threat in retaliation against President Donald Trump's 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods announced last week. China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time since 2008.
"The relevant Chinese authorities indicated that China has a large market capacity and a bright prospect for importing high-quality agricultural products from the United States," Xinhua said.
"However, it is hoped that the US will conscientiously implement the consensus reached at the meeting between the heads of state of China and the US, and have the confidence to implement the commitments to create the necessary conditions for cooperation in the agricultural fields between the two countries," Xinhua said.
Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products remains a big sticking point in the trade conflict. Trump claimed last week that China agreed to buy "in large quantities, but did not do so." China, however, had insisted millions of tons of U.S. soybeans have been shipped to China since July 19.