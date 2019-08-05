China reportedly halts US agricultural imports in retaliation for Trump's tariff increase

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock futures fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified.Pre-Marketsread more
The Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched 7 barrier against the dollar on Monday following a recent reescalation in the trade war between Beijing and Washington.Currenciesread more
Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.Traderead more
Bitcoin soared 9% on Monday, performing like a safe haven asset as it edged past $11,000 for the first time since around mid-July.Cryptocurrencyread more
Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...U.S. Newsread more
China has halted imports of U.S. agricultural products, escalating the trade war between the world's two largest economies.Marketsread more
CVS will expand its membership program, CarePass, nationwide after testing it in Boston, Philadelphia and Tampa. Consumers pay $5 a month or $48 annually for a suite of...Health and Scienceread more
Staples stocks have had a sizzling summer, but the sector could be sending a distress signal. Two traders discuss whether the group is headed for a cliff.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump says Washington "must come together" in the wake of two mass shootings this weekend to "get strong background checks" for gun users.Politicsread more
Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities says that Apple has planned ahead for the trade war and should be able to offset the costs.Investingread more
China has halted imports of U.S. agricultural products, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
This hits at a sensitive issue for President Donald Trump. The president claimed that he had secured large quantities of agricultural purchases when he met with President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in June. China then didn't follow through with those significant purchases according to Trump, leading him to announce the addition of 10% tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods last week.
Trump has ordered up a $16 billion aid package to U.S. farmers, believed to be an important group for him politically, to help them during the trade battle.
China is waiting to see how trade negotiations proceed before committing to any purchases, Bloomberg News said.
China claimed the accusations that they didn't start buying agricultural products are "untrue," Dow Jones reported Monday.
In another possible retaliation, China allowed its currency, the yuan, to breach the 7 level vs. the U.S. dollar.
Shares of Deere and Caterpillar fell in premarket trading.
Read the full report here.