Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.

The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.

As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.

Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...

Since announcing the move to cut off 8chan, the U.S. cybersecurity company has faced criticism from some who say it is wrongfully policing the internet.

Politics

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 21

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning. 
  • "Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," the El Paso Police Department wrote in a post on Twitter. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."
  • In all, thirty were killed from two back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, which shook the nation over the weekend. 
Police and state troopers keep watch outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart (background) where a shooting left 21 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on August 4, 2019.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21 after a victim died in the hospital Monday morning, authorities said. 

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," the El Paso Police Department wrote in a post on Twitter. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."

In all, thirty were killed from two back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, which shook the nation over the weekend. 

A 21-year-old Dallas resident suspected of the El Paso killings is in police custody.

The suspect, Patrick Crusius, is accused of authoring a manifesto claiming credit for the attack and railing against the "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

Federal prosecutors are treating the case as an incident of domestic terrorism. 

The Dayton shooting took place in a popular entertainment district in the city's downtown early Sunday morning. The shooter, who wore a mask, hearing protection and a bullet proof vest, was killed at the scene by police within about 30 seconds.

Authorities identified him as 24-year-old Connor Betts, and said a motive was not yet known.

