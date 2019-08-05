El Paso shooting death toll rises to 21

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21 after a victim died in the hospital Monday morning, authorities said.
"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," the El Paso Police Department wrote in a post on Twitter. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."
In all, thirty were killed from two back-to-back shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, which shook the nation over the weekend.
A 21-year-old Dallas resident suspected of the El Paso killings is in police custody.
The suspect, Patrick Crusius, is accused of authoring a manifesto claiming credit for the attack and railing against the "Hispanic invasion of Texas."
Federal prosecutors are treating the case as an incident of domestic terrorism.
The Dayton shooting took place in a popular entertainment district in the city's downtown early Sunday morning. The shooter, who wore a mask, hearing protection and a bullet proof vest, was killed at the scene by police within about 30 seconds.
Authorities identified him as 24-year-old Connor Betts, and said a motive was not yet known.