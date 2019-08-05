Hong Kong protesters seek to shut down city with general strike

Fire burns as protesters stand off against riot police during a protest in the Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China.

Hong Kong was bracing for major disruptions to business on Monday as a general strike threatens to paralyze parts of the Asian financial center, with more than 100 flights already cancelled, amid a broader anti-government campaign.

The strike comes after another weekend of violent protests, which the government said were pushing the city to "an extremely dangerous edge."

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Monday.

Police said on Monday they arrested 44 people after sometimes violent clashes overnight when police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators who moved swiftly across the city in flash mob-style actions.

The Chinese-controlled city has been rocked by months of protests that began against an extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial and have since evolved into calls for greater democracy.

The protests have at times shut government offices, blocked roads and disrupted business, posing the greatest political challenge to the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.