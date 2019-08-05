Shares of HSBC fall more than 1% after news that CEO John Flint will be stepping down

Shares of HSBC, Europe's largest bank by assets, fell more than 1% in Hong Kong on Monday, after the surprise announcement of Chief Executive Officer John Flint's departure.

The bank's chairman, Mark Tucker, said in a statement: "In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the Bank operates, the Board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."

Flint took over as HSBC CEO in February 2018. He set out plans to invest $15-$17 billion over three years in areas including technology and China, while trying to keep costs under control. Noel Quinn, the head of the bank's global commercial banking unit, will be interim CEO until a successor is appointed, HSBC said in the statement.

Flint's surprise departure will leave investors wondering whether there will be any change in the bank's strategy, said Joshua Crabb, senior portfolio manager at asset management firm Robeco.

"When you get a change of this magnitude, people are going to be looking for what are the reasons, what should be expected if there's any change in strategy," Crabb told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"So, I think what we'll expect will be quite a lot of attendance when we have the analyst briefing and people will be trying to understand the change in strategic direction for the bank," he added.

The bank is scheduled to hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 2:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Monday to discuss its first-half 2019 financial results.