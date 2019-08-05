Shares of HSBC fall more than 1% after news that CEO John Flint will be stepping down

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's embattled leader, spoke with the news media on Monday amid a general strike and following another protest-filled weekend.China Politicsread more
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of its Chief Executive Officer John Flint, 51, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global...Banksread more
Americans barely had time to process the scale of the tragedy on the nation's southwestern border when violence struck another community, more than a thousand miles away from...U.S. Newsread more
Virtually everyone present at an Oval Office meeting objected to Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.Traderead more
In the decade since the last recession, airlines, auto and other industries have enjoyed a near uninterrupted streak of profits.Transportationread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Monday morning as investors remained concerned over last week's escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.Asia Marketsread more
Oil could fall by $5 to $7 a barrel if China were to draw down these stored barrels, one expert told CNBC.Oilread more
Activists point to New Zealand, UK and Australian gun control laws, but experts say their examples are hard for the USA to emulate.Politicsread more
Apple and Alphabet are focused on building new technology and services for people with diabetes. But to succeed, these companies are realizing they need to partner up with...Technologyread more
The president said he would make a statement on the shootings Monday. Trump said he has spoken to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General William Barr and members of...Politicsread more
Shares of HSBC, Europe's largest bank by assets, fell more than 1% in Hong Kong on Monday, after the surprise announcement of Chief Executive Officer John Flint's departure.
The bank's chairman, Mark Tucker, said in a statement: "In the increasingly complex and challenging global environment in which the Bank operates, the Board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."
Flint took over as HSBC CEO in February 2018. He set out plans to invest $15-$17 billion over three years in areas including technology and China, while trying to keep costs under control. Noel Quinn, the head of the bank's global commercial banking unit, will be interim CEO until a successor is appointed, HSBC said in the statement.
Flint's surprise departure will leave investors wondering whether there will be any change in the bank's strategy, said Joshua Crabb, senior portfolio manager at asset management firm Robeco.
"When you get a change of this magnitude, people are going to be looking for what are the reasons, what should be expected if there's any change in strategy," Crabb told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.
"So, I think what we'll expect will be quite a lot of attendance when we have the analyst briefing and people will be trying to understand the change in strategic direction for the bank," he added.
The bank is scheduled to hold a conference call with investors and analysts at 2:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Monday to discuss its first-half 2019 financial results.
The bank released its latest earnings report along with the announcement of Flint stepping down. The lender said profit before tax rose 15.8% year-on-year to $12.4 billion in the first six months of 2019, while revenue for the same period was 7.6% higher than the year before at $29.3 billion.
Other financial metrics that analysts and investors were watching:
HSBC declared a share buyback of $1 billion, defying some analysts' expectations it might pause its strategy of returning extra capital to investors.
Ronald Wan, non-executive chairman of financial services firm Partners Financials Holdings, said HSBC's latest set of results was "really good." Still, investors should be cautious before buying the stock, he said.
"We need to watch what will be happening in Hong Kong and what will be happening in Britain with Brexit (which) will have an impact on the bank's corporate earnings in the second half of this year," Wan told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Monday.
HSBC is headquartered in London but derives much of its revenue in Asia, particularly in Greater China.
— Reuters contributed to this report.