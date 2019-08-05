Jefferies recommends Chinese internet stocks amid trade war, sees 'long-term value'

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.
China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.
Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.
Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.
"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.
Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."