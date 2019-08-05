Jefferies recommends Chinese internet stocks amid trade war, sees 'long-term value'

Skip Navigation
Dow plummets 780 points in worst drop of 2019 as US-China trade...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for a six-day losing streak. The Dow was on pace to post a five-day slide.

Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10,...

Wall Street analysts warn that the trade war with China has escalated significantly and will likely intensify in the coming months.

Here's where to hide as market tanks amid intensifying trade war

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

China may slap tariffs on farm products recently bought: Report

China said Monday it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural products that it has bought recently, state-run media Xinhua said.

Video game stocks slide after Trump implicates games in mass...

Shares of Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard and other major video game companies fell sharply on Monday following President Donald Trump's speech addressing mass shootings...

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Wall Street analysts say Apple can survive the latest U.S.-China...

Wall Street analysts said Apple is likely to absorb the cost of the new tariff and called it a great buying opportunity.

2020 election creates 'perfect storm' for drug price reform by...

"While GOP leaders do not see drug pricing reform as a top priority, both Pelosi and Trump are very committed to having policy change," RBC's Brian Abrahams says.

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22

Two more people die of injuries sustained at the El Paso mass shooting, raising the death toll from that massacre to 22.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tyson Foods, Apple, ON...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Jefferies recommends Chinese internet stocks amid trade war, sees 'long-term value'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Signage for Alibaba Group is displayed at the company's offices in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, May 5, 2016.
Justin Chin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Jefferies is betting on Chinese internet stocks in the midst of a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China.

The firm initiated coverage on 25 Chinese stocks, including Alibaba and Tencent, as it feels market expectations have reset on the sector.