Kyle Bass: China's currency would collapse 30% to 40% if they stopped supporting it

China added its currency to the weapons it is willing to use in the trade war, and now it's up to President Trump to make the next move.Market Insiderread more
The Dow fell for a fifth day in a row, while the S&P 500 posted a six-day losing streak.Marketsread more
"Lingering in the background is a more fundamental concern – namely that we may be witnessing the end of globalization," economist Neil Shearing said in a note to clients.Traderead more
Cesar Sayoc's other targets included CNN, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, Senators Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris,...Politicsread more
Shares of Shake Shack rose nearly 3% in extended trading on Monday, after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations and raised its...Food & Beverageread more
Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio that have left more...Politicsread more
The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes within five months of one another claimed 346 lives.Airlinesread more
There are three main reasons why this and other major U.S. market selloffs connected to the trade war are overblown, even for the companies and consumers that have more...Politicsread more
Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said on Monday that without state support, China's currency would plunge at least 30%.Marketsread more
A full 3.5% of all July's new car sales were 2018 model years, according to Tyson Jominy, vice president of automotive data and analytics consulting for J.D. Power. That means...Autosread more
In the stock market's worst day of 2019, the biggest tech companies got hammered, losing more than $160 billion in combined market cap.Technologyread more
Hedge fund manager and Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said on Monday that without state support, China's currency would plunge.
"What's happening in China is they have to have dollars to sell to buy their own currency to hold it up. If they were to ever free float their currency, I think it would drop 30% or 40%," Bass told CNBC's "Closing Bell."
"And the reason is they claim to be 15% of global GDP in dollar terms, but less than 1% of global transactions settled in their own currency," Bass added. "And so, they prop their currency up...everyone calling them a currency manipulator – they are trying to hold this whole thing together."
Bass's comments came after the Chinese yuan crossed a closely watched barrier against the U.S. dollar. The onshore Chinese yuan changed hands above 7 against the dollar, the currency's weakest levels against the greenback since 2008.
The new lows for the yuan came after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced fresh tariffs on Beijing last week that are set to take effect from Sept. 1. China on Monday said it could slap tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods that it bought recently, state-run media Xinhua reported.
Bass, known across Wall Street for his prescient bets against subprime mortgages during the financial crisis in 2008, is also a noted China bear. The hedge fund manager has previously admonished American corporations for pushing Trump to strike a deal with Beijing too quickly and told CNBC as recently as June that the U.S. has leverage over China and should pressure negotiators into a better settlement.
In July, Bass criticized the Chinese for failing to honor their promises in trade agreements.
"Every deal that the Chinese have signed up with us since their inception into the WTO since 2001, China never lives up to their promises," he said on July 25. "At some point in time, one of our administrative officials is going to hold their feet to the fire and this is kind of a battle of cultures because the Communist Party doesn't want to submit themselves to anything measurable or enforceable."