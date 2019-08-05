Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow plummets 650 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.

Marketsread more

Rating China's retaliation in the trade war: 'On a scale of 1-10,...

The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.

Investingread more

Here's where to hide as market tanks amid intensifying trade war

For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.

Marketsread more

Trump accuses China of 'currency manipulation' as yuan drops to...

President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.

Marketsread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls US inaction on gun control 'insanity'

Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Technologyread more

China's central bank denies it's devaluing country's currency to...

China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."

Marketsread more

El Paso shooting death toll rises to 21

The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning.

Politicsread more

Microsoft buys retail advertising start-up PromoteIQ

As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.

Technologyread more

Amazingly, Beyond Meat shares are holding up as rest of the stock...

As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.

Investingread more

Hide out in these three stocks as markets tank, investor says

Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...

Trading Nationread more

Trump suggests tying background checks to immigration bill after...

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...

Politicsread more

Cloudflare CEO defends decision to drop website used by El Paso...

Since announcing the move to cut off 8chan, the U.S. cybersecurity company has faced criticism from some who say it is wrongfully policing the internet.

Technologyread more
Tech

Microsoft buys retail advertising start-up PromoteIQ

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • PromoteIQ has done work with retailers like B&H, Kroger and Office Depot.
  • The deal is a reminder of Microsoft's deep competition with Amazon in another market — public cloud.
  • Product advertising has been a growth area for Amazon.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at a company event in Washington in 2014.
Source: Microsoft

Microsoft on Monday said it has acquired PromoteIQ, a small company that has focused on helping retailers incorporate ads into their online storefronts. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The deal is a reminder of Microsoft's deep competition with Amazon in another market — public cloud. Amazon Web Services rules the business of providing computing and storage infrastructure for other companies to use, but at the same time Amazon the parent company is mainly in the business of online and offline retail. Some retailers like Walgreens and Walmart have chosen Microsoft for their public cloud needs in recent years.

Microsoft has selected retail as a key industry for its sellers and marketers to focus on. Now the company has made an acquisition that could help it work with retailers as they seek to compete better with Amazon. Product advertising represents a growth spot for Amazon.

PromoteIQ has worked with B&H, Kohls, Kroger and Office Depot, among others.

"PromoteIQ's technology strategically complements Microsoft's current retail advertising offerings, and together, we can enable retailers with a portfolio of technology solutions to modernize their e-commerce platforms and maximize their monetization opportunity," Rik van der Kooi, corporate vice president for Microsoft advertising, wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The company behind PromoteIQ, Spotfront, was founded in 2012. PromoteIQ is based in New York and has about 40 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Advertising isn't the biggest area for Microsoft but it's also not tiny. Search advertising represented almost 9% of revenue in Microsoft's 2019 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, according to the company's annual report.

WATCH: Jim Cramer: I'm in awe at what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has done

VIDEO9:2509:25
Jim Cramer: I'm in awe at what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has done
Squawk on the Street

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Amazon has built a huge advertising business. Here's a little more about how it all works.
  • The e-commerce giant lets advertisers reach consumers through product ads or even videos on third-party websites.
  • While shopping on Prime Day, this is how to spot and understand some of the ad products used to encourage you to buy certain products.