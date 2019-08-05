Microsoft buys retail advertising start-up PromoteIQ

Stocks fell sharply as a trade war between the world's largest economies intensified with China retaliating against the U.S.' latest move.Marketsread more
The trade war between the United States and China ratcheted up over the weekend, as Cowen explains the Chinese retaliation.Investingread more
For investors looking to hide, here are the pockets of the market that have done well during huge market pullbacks in the past.Marketsread more
President Trump also takes aim at the Federal Reserve regarding China's currency slide.Marketsread more
Cook says he's "heartbroken" about the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.Technologyread more
China has allowed its yuan to break through 7 against the dollar for the first time in 11 years, but it insists the move is not "competitive devaluation."Marketsread more
The death toll from the Saturday mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas increased to 21, authorities said Monday morning.Politicsread more
As Microsoft competes with Amazon in cloud, it also wants to offer a compelling tool for online product advertising.Technologyread more
As markets get hammered by trade war fears, Beyond Meat is teetering with positive territory.Investingread more
Stocks are spiraling as the U.S. and China turn the screws even tighter in their trade conflict. There are corners of the market that offer safety, though, according to one...Trading Nationread more
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler tears into Trump for linking guns and immigration reform, and says "these shootings were clearly, in part, a result of his racist...Politicsread more
Microsoft on Monday said it has acquired PromoteIQ, a small company that has focused on helping retailers incorporate ads into their online storefronts. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The deal is a reminder of Microsoft's deep competition with Amazon in another market — public cloud. Amazon Web Services rules the business of providing computing and storage infrastructure for other companies to use, but at the same time Amazon the parent company is mainly in the business of online and offline retail. Some retailers like Walgreens and Walmart have chosen Microsoft for their public cloud needs in recent years.
Microsoft has selected retail as a key industry for its sellers and marketers to focus on. Now the company has made an acquisition that could help it work with retailers as they seek to compete better with Amazon. Product advertising represents a growth spot for Amazon.
PromoteIQ has worked with B&H, Kohls, Kroger and Office Depot, among others.
"PromoteIQ's technology strategically complements Microsoft's current retail advertising offerings, and together, we can enable retailers with a portfolio of technology solutions to modernize their e-commerce platforms and maximize their monetization opportunity," Rik van der Kooi, corporate vice president for Microsoft advertising, wrote in a blog post on Monday.
The company behind PromoteIQ, Spotfront, was founded in 2012. PromoteIQ is based in New York and has about 40 employees listed on LinkedIn.
Advertising isn't the biggest area for Microsoft but it's also not tiny. Search advertising represented almost 9% of revenue in Microsoft's 2019 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, according to the company's annual report.
WATCH: Jim Cramer: I'm in awe at what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has done