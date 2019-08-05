The top 10 colleges for financial aid

With college affordability a big worry, most families are wary of having kids apply to pricey private schools.

That is a mistake.

Yes, annual tuition plus room and board at four-year, private universities is much higher — $48,510, on average — compared to public institutions — at just $21,370 — in the current academic year, according to the College Board.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the sticker price significantly down.

Net price: Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

"Never cross an expensive school off of your list of consideration because of sticker price," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best 385 Colleges."

When it comes to offering aid, private schools typically have more money to spend, he added. "The truth is, it could end up being less expensive than public college."

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2018 through summer 2019.

The top schools for financial aid are all private and have sky-high sticker prices, yet their very generous aid packages make them surprisingly affordable.

Here are the colleges that made The Princeton Review's top 10: