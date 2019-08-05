US declares China a currency manipulator, says it's using yuan to gain 'unfair advantage' in trade

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks on regulatory issues associated with crypto currency in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 15, 2019.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday designated China as currency manipulator, a historic move that no White House had exercised since the Clinton administration.

"Secretary Mnuchin, under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a Currency Manipulator," the Treasury Department said in a release. "As a result of this determination, Secretary Mnuchin will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China's latest actions."

The formal designation — the first since President Bill Clinton's administration in 1994 — came after China on Monday allowed its currency to breach a psychological level. The yuan fell to 7 against the dollar earlier in the session for the first time since 2008.

"I think many people in the private sector may not conclude it is a currency manipulator. The key rule is it's not intervening consistently or persistently to weaken the currency and therefore the private sector, like economists and strategists may not be convinced," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn.

"This is another step in the currency war," he added. "This also makes trade more difficult. This is probably bi-partisan. Many Republicans and Democrats think china is taking advantage of us."

Even before the formal designation, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice his opinion, accusing Beijing of manipulating its currency as the trade war between the world's largest economies intensified.

"China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low," Trump said in a tweet. "It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!"

The currency's move came after President Donald Trump abruptly ratcheted up the trade war last week, slapping 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1.

Until Monday, the Trump administration had passed on five opportunities to label China as a currency manipulator.

— CNBC's Yun Li and Patti Domm contributed reporting.