This former Soviet state says it's on the road to reform, but some economists aren't convinced

Resource-rich Uzbekistan is on a push to attract foreign investment, hoping a raft of government reforms will help revolutionize its economic model.

The former Soviet state gained independence from Moscow in 1991, and in recent years the Central Asian nation has been claiming it wants to move away from its state-led economy to that of a market-oriented set up. The Uzbek government's case has focused particularly on the diversification of agricultural production as well as the development of mineral and petroleum exports, capacity and manufacturing.

Uzbekistan has the fourth-largest gold deposits in the world and is also rich in copper and uranium. The energy industry has a heavy presence in the country, claiming there are significant untapped reserves of both oil and gas.

Cotton production also remains a key contributor, although the nation's main cash crop industry has been subject to global boycott orders over its use of forced labor.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev has served as President of Uzbekistan since 2016 and has been the main driver behind recent attempts to open up the economy. The Uzbek government's reform roadmap for 2019 to 2021, announced in November 2018, outlines five policy goals: to maintain macroeconomic stability; to accelerate the transition from state-led economy into a market-driven system; to improve social services; to strengthen the government's role in the market economy; and to preserve environmental stability.