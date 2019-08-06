Barneys, a nearly century-old icon of New York retail, files for bankruptcy

A pedestrian walks past a window display at Barneys New York department store in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2009.

Barneys New York, an icon of New York retail, filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning, with a plan to significantly reduce its footprint, as it looks for a buyer to stave off liquidation.

The retailer said it will focus on running only 5 of its more than 10 namesake stores: on New York's Madison Avenue, in downtown Manhattan, Beverly Hills, San Francisco and Copley Place. It will also keep open its Barneys Warehouse stores in Woodbury Common and Livermore.

It plans to close its stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle, as well as five smaller concept stores and seven Barneys Warehouse stores.

Barneys, which filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, said it has raised $75 million to support a sale process. CNBC previously reported that, without a buyer, the company will likely liquidate.

The filing makes the luxury department store the latest victim of the retail upheaval, as shoppers buy online and from brands directly. Barneys' woes have been further exacerbated by sky-high rent even as its sales have fallen. As cash to pay its vendors has dwindled, it's been left with out-of-season products, or in some cases, no product at all.

The filing marks the second time that Barneys has landed in bankruptcy court. Its first filing came in 1996, after a squabble with its Japanese owner, department store company Isetan. The filing was in part a move to renegotiate its deal with Isetan, as well as cope with what it viewed as excessive rent.

Another trip into bankruptcy was avoided in 2012, when Perry Capital, a hedge fund run by New York financier Richard Perry, took control over the company through a $540 million debt-for-equity swap.

Perry closed his fund four years later, citing industry and market headwinds. While the fund has continued to own Barneys, it has not injected more money into it. The brand owned by his wife, New York designer Lisa Perry, continues to sell in its stores, with much of her products exclusive to the retailer.