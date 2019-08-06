Big Tech stocks recovering after brutal start to the week

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stocks rebound from worst day of the year after China stabilizes...

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

Kudlow: Trump is flexible on China tariffs depending on how trade...

"We're planning for the Chinese team to come here in September. Things could change with respect to the tariffs," Kudlow tells CNBC.

Here's why the worst isn't over for energy stocks, technician...

Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.

China responds to US after Treasury designates Beijing a...

The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Trump promises more aid for farmers in 2020 as China trade war...

The Trump administration has already given out billions of dollars in subsidies to farmers threatened by America's tit-for-tat tariffs with China, and in May unveiled an...

Ron Insana: Crashing interest rates bring world closer to an...

Watch debt, not stocks, for signals one where the economy is headed. Crashing interest rates around the world do not bode well.

Snap says it's raising $1 billion in convertible debt

The company, which owns the app Snapchat, said it plans to use the debt to fund stock repurchases and acquisitions.

Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow says China's economy 'is...

Kudlow told CNBC that he believes the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.

Trump calls for mental health reform after shootings, while...

Trump's critics and health policy experts say moves out of the White House have made and will make it more difficult for people to obtain the mental health-care that the...

Trump is risking his reelection with the trade war, says...

President Trump's trade war risks damaging the economy, as well as his own reelection chances, according to Strategas.

Tech

Big Tech stocks recovering after brutal start to the week

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Big Tech names showed signs of recovering on Tuesday after getting walloped amid a broader market sell-off on Monday.
  • Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook all edged higher on Tuesday.
  • The market had its worst day of 2019, as trade tensions grew between the U.S. and China.
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster: Chinese business will remain intact for Apple
Tech stocks showed signs of bouncing back on Tuesday, after getting walloped amid a steep market-wide sell-off Monday.

Shares of FacebookAmazon, Microsoft and Alphabet all climbed more than 1% Tuesday morning. Apple gained as much as 2.1%, after suffering the biggest percentage decline on Monday.

U.S. markets experienced the worst day of the year on Monday as the escalating U.S.-China trade war stoked investors' fears about a global slowdown. Big Tech was hit particularly hard, however, with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook losing a combined $162 billion in market value.

The Dow ended the day down roughly 760 points, losing 2.9% in a single day. As of Tuesday morning, Dow futures indicated a positive open of about 179 points.

Tech companies continue to face the looming threat of the US trade war with China. Among them, Apple stands to be hit the hardest, given that it has greater exposure to the Chinese market. The company relies on China's manufacturing plants for many of its flagship products, such as the iPhone.