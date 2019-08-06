Ron Insana: Crashing interest rates bring world closer to an economic abyss

In as much as declines in the stock market tend to garner most of the media's attention, the collapse in U.S., and global interest rates, likely deserves much, much more.

Rates are crashing around the world, and this does not bode well for the global economy.

Late Monday, after China allowed its currency to slip in value against the U.S. dollar, the U.S. Treasury Department named China a "currency manipulator," escalating an already bitter trade war between Washington and Beijing.

One cannot rule out further tit-for-tat retaliation between the two countries, nor can we rule out a worldwide series of competitive currency devaluations designed to give each country that devalues a competitive export advantage.

The problem here is that a race to the bottom of foreign exchange values is just the type of policy, coupled with trade protectionism, that helped turn a deep recession in the late 1920s into "The Great Depression" of the 1930s.

While we're not there yet, economic nationalism, trade protectionism, extreme indebtedness of developed nations, and a distinct lack of diplomatic professionalism may, once again, hurtle us toward an economic abyss.

In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury has buckled below 1.7%, the lowest level since before President Trump was elected in November of 2016.

(As a side note, be careful what you wish for Mr. President. This is not good news!)

The U.S. yield curve (the relationship between short and longer-dated Treasury securities), is partially inverted … and a full inversion represents a bond market warning that has preceded every recession since 1967.