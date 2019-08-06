Ron Insana: Crashing interest rates bring world closer to an economic abyss

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.Marketsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
"We're planning for the Chinese team to come here in September. Things could change with respect to the tariffs," Kudlow tells CNBC.Economyread more
Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.Trading Nationread more
The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.World Politicsread more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Trump administration has already given out billions of dollars in subsidies to farmers threatened by America's tit-for-tat tariffs with China, and in May unveiled an...Politicsread more
Watch debt, not stocks, for signals one where the economy is headed. Crashing interest rates around the world do not bode well.Marketsread more
The company, which owns the app Snapchat, said it plans to use the debt to fund stock repurchases and acquisitions.Technologyread more
Kudlow told CNBC that he believes the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.Marketsread more
Trump's critics and health policy experts say moves out of the White House have made and will make it more difficult for people to obtain the mental health-care that the...Health and Scienceread more
In as much as declines in the stock market tend to garner most of the media's attention, the collapse in U.S., and global interest rates, likely deserves much, much more.
Rates are crashing around the world, and this does not bode well for the global economy.
Late Monday, after China allowed its currency to slip in value against the U.S. dollar, the U.S. Treasury Department named China a "currency manipulator," escalating an already bitter trade war between Washington and Beijing.
One cannot rule out further tit-for-tat retaliation between the two countries, nor can we rule out a worldwide series of competitive currency devaluations designed to give each country that devalues a competitive export advantage.
The problem here is that a race to the bottom of foreign exchange values is just the type of policy, coupled with trade protectionism, that helped turn a deep recession in the late 1920s into "The Great Depression" of the 1930s.
While we're not there yet, economic nationalism, trade protectionism, extreme indebtedness of developed nations, and a distinct lack of diplomatic professionalism may, once again, hurtle us toward an economic abyss.
In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury has buckled below 1.7%, the lowest level since before President Trump was elected in November of 2016.
(As a side note, be careful what you wish for Mr. President. This is not good news!)
The U.S. yield curve (the relationship between short and longer-dated Treasury securities), is partially inverted … and a full inversion represents a bond market warning that has preceded every recession since 1967.
Even worse are the glaringly negative signals being sent by the global bond markets.
Given the precipitous plunge in rates over the last 48 hours, it is likely that over $15 trillion in sovereign debt carries negative interest rates … quite possibly even more.
In Germany, you'll pay the government a half point to lend them money while in Switzerland, that "vig" has plummeted to a negative 90 basis points.
In the 5,000 years of recorded history of interest rates, Swiss rates are at a historic low.
Further, economist David Rosenberg, at Gluskin Sheff, pointed out, Monday on CNBC, that yield curves in the U.S., Europe and Japan are signaling trouble.
The message of those three bond markets is bodes quite ill for future growth.
U.S. stocks are only about 5% to 6% below their most recent highs. The small-cap Russell 2000 is almost 20% off its most recent high, another under-watched warning signal. But bonds are the market to watch.
Global bonds are cumulatively sending a message that suggests a clear and present danger of a global recession, irrespective of what bullish prognosticators might have to say about economies and equities.
Recall that in 2007, as stocks were making new highs, bond market interest rates were tumbling, the yield curve was inverting, and many economists were extolling the resilience of the U.S. economy when they should have been warning of recession.
This is no time to be glib about trade wars, nor how easy they might be to win, or how much tariffs can fill the Treasury's coffers … they can't.
The world, led by this President, needs quickly to come to its senses and end a senseless escalation in this war over trade.
While China needs to play by global rules, there are other ways, and other plays, that would, or could, get them back to the bargaining table.
Aligning our interests with those of our economic and NATO allies could be very effective in confronting China's economic and emerging military aggression.
And while it may be too late for the U.S. to re-join the Trans Pacific Partnership, the U.S. needs to spend more time in the Far East to secure more favorable trade relations with China's local rivals before it's too late.
Already Japan and South Korea have become more adversarial on the trade front as well, adding to global trade tensions.
The world is sliding back in time thanks to ill-conceived policies and strategies.
Global bond markets are pleading with us to stop the madness.
One hopes the world has the wisdom to listen.