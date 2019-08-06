Fed's Bullard: Let's see what the rate cut did before approving more

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Dow rises 250 points in rebound from worst day of the year

Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar

Marketsread more

The market has further to fall before the selling subsides, chart...

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.

Marketsread more

The stock market is exactly where it was one year ago

The stock market just landed back where it was exactly one year ago.

US Marketsread more

Gun control isn't as risky for Democrats as it used to be

America's decades-long political realignment has replaced the dwindling ranks of Democratic conservatives with moderates and liberals eager to act against gun violence, John...

Politicsread more

House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White...

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by accusations against the then-federal appeals court...

Politicsread more

Nomura: A second market sell-off could be 'Lehman-like'

Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Take-Two Interactive,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Fed's Bullard: Let's see what the rate cut did before approving...

Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.

Economyread more

Sarah Palin's defamation suit against NY Times resurrected by...

The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against the...

Politicsread more

How Disney's CEO Bob Iger revitalized an iconic American brand

Over the course of CEO Bob Iger's tenure, Disney has acquired Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and, most recently, 20th Century Fox. The first three acquisitions alone have earned...

Evolveread more

FDA threatens criminal action against Novartis over faulty data...

Shares of the Swiss drugmaker tumbled 3.6% in early afternoon trading Tuesday.

Health and Scienceread more
Economy

Fed's Bullard: Let's see what the rate cut did before approving more

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but he does not commit to further move.
  • He says although there's been a "sea change" in Federal Reserve policy over the past several months, it needs time to make its way through the system before its effects can be gauged.
VIDEO1:3301:33
Fed's Bullard: Monetary policy cannot react to day-to-day trade headlines
The Exchange

There has been a "sea change" in Federal Reserve policy over the past several months that will need time to make its way through the system before its effects can be gauged, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Tuesday.

Easier monetary policy has resulted in a plunge in government bond yields, taking the benchmark 10-year Treasury note down from around 2% in mid-June to closer to around 1.74% Tuesday. That drop comes less than a week after the Fed voted to lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 2% to 2.25%.

Bullard has been one of the biggest advocates for a cut, but in a speech he delivered in New York, he did not commit to further moves.

"While additional policy action may be desirable, the long and variable lags in the effects of monetary policy suggest that the effects of previous actions are only now beginning to impact macroeconomic outcomes," he said in a slide presentation to the National Economists Club.

His comments reiterated statements he made in a Wall Street Journal interview, telling the paper that he wants to see the impact of the rate cut before assessing further moves.

In his speech, Bullard noted the impact that the escalating trade war has had to stunt economic growth and said the inverted yield curve also "continues to threaten."

Markets widely expect another quarter percentage point rate reduction at the September meeting and in fact are pricing in a small probability of a half-point cut.

"The bottom line is that U.S. monetary policy is considerably more accommodative today than it was as of late last year," Bullard said.