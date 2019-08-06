Joe Biden used this strategy to trim his tax bill. You can, too.

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.Marketsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
"We're planning for the Chinese team to come here in September. Things could change with respect to the tariffs," Kudlow tells CNBC.Economyread more
Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.Trading Nationread more
The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.World Politicsread more
The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...Marketsread more
The Trump administration has already given out billions of dollars in subsidies to farmers threatened by America's tit-for-tat tariffs with China, and in May unveiled an...Politicsread more
Watch debt, not stocks, for signals one where the economy is headed. Crashing interest rates around the world do not bode well.Marketsread more
The company, which owns the app Snapchat, said it plans to use the debt to fund stock repurchases and acquisitions.Technologyread more
Kudlow told CNBC that he believes the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.Marketsread more
Trump's critics and health policy experts say moves out of the White House have made and will make it more difficult for people to obtain the mental health-care that the...Health and Scienceread more
If you're an entrepreneur looking to save a few bucks, consider borrowing a tax-planning tip from Joe Biden.
The former vice president and 2020 presidential contender and his wife Jill Biden reported about $10 million in income in 2017 from a pair of S-corporations, CelticCapri and Giacoppa. The two entities were paid for the couple's book deals and speaking gigs.
The S-corps reported another $3.2 million in income in 2018.
While both S-corps generated a lot of income, they paid out modest salaries in comparison.
In 2017, the two companies paid the couple a combined $245,833 in wages. This increased to $500,000 in 2018.
That mean any amounts the Bidens received as a distribution wasn't subject to the 15.3% combined Social Security and Medicare tax.
Here's how it works. S-corporations pay their employee shareholders in two ways: wages and distributions.
"If you're someone who is performing services for a business, they're supposed to pay you a salary for it," said Tim Steffen, CPA and director of advanced planning at Robert W. Baird & Co. in Milwaukee.
"But if you don't report that income to the business as wages, then that portion of the income avoids Social Security and Medicare taxes," he said.
Business owners can pay themselves a salary, which would be subject to self-employment taxes of 15.3% for Social Security and Medicare.
In 2019, wages up to $132,900 are subject to Social Security taxes, while Medicare taxes continue to apply beyond that amount.
Business owners can also take a distribution from the S-corp, which is tax-free up to the shareholder's basis — that is, the investment he or she has in the company.
Here's an example: Your small business S-corp generates $1 million in income. You decide to take $100,000 of that business income in the form of a salary, reported on Form W-2.
The remaining $900,000 is reported on your business's Schedule K-1, where it's deemed your share of the company's income.
This shouldn't be interpreted as a free-for-all for entrepreneurs.
Indeed, previous presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle were tripped up for paying owners relatively low salaries while generating millions in income.
The Internal Revenue Service requires that S-corp owners pay "reasonable compensation" to employee shareholders for services performed before making non-wage distributions to them.
That's where things can get murky. "There's really been very little guidance on what this idea of compensation means and what's reasonable," said Jonah Gruda, CPA and partner at Mazars in New York.
Entrepreneurs who deliberately mischaracterize their compensation face reprisal from the IRS if they're caught.
Uncle Sam can recharacterize the distributions received as salary and demand payment of employment taxes and penalties.
Accountants have relied on different rules of thumb to help entrepreneurs come up with an appropriate wage based on the extent to which the business needs that individual.
One possibility is to divide the S-corp's income so that a third of it goes toward business expenses, a third toward salary and a third toward distribution, said Gruda.
More from Personal Finance:
What do with your 401(k) as the market tanks
How to prepare for market volatility based on age
This Social Security rule cuts public workers' benefits
He said there should be some flexibility.
"If you're an artist, and 100% of your revenue is service-oriented, then one might say that 100% of your earnings should be salary," Gruda said.
"On the other hand, maybe you have a capital-intensive S-corp and you develop software and there are other factors in how the revenue is derived," he said.
A more conservative approach would be to take a salary that's based on a national average of wages for that position, said Dan Herron, CPA and partner at Better Business Financial Services in San Luis Obispo, California.
Your salary should also reflect how important you are to your business.
"If you were a doctor who owns an S-corp, and if you were to remove yourself from the business, does your operation continue? No," said Herron.