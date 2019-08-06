North Korea's Kim Jong Un says missile launches are warning to US, South Korea over drill

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.Marketsread more
Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...Entertainmentread more
Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.Health and Scienceread more
Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.Market Insiderread more
Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...Entertainmentread more
Rocket Lab, the leading U.S. company in launching small rockets, is looking to recover and re-use the largest part of its Electron rocket.Investing in Spaceread more
China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
Issues around currency, yields and earnings still have not been resolved, despite Tuesday's market bounce, Jim Cramer saysMad Money with Jim Cramerread more
After years of scooping up brands like Converse and Hurley, Nike is shifting its focus toward buying start-ups that help it behind the scenes.Retailread more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the launch of tactical guided missiles on Tuesday were a warning to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military drills, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned it might pursue "a new road."
Kim said the military action was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and south Korean authorities," according to KCNA.
The "new-type tactical guided missiles," launched from the western area of North Korea, flew across the peninsula "over the capital area and the central inland region" to "precisely hit the targeted islet" in the sea off the east coast of the country, KCNA said, confirming the South Korean military's report of their trajectories on Tuesday.
The launches "clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity" of the weapon, KCNA said, echoing analysts who said the launches showed North Korea's confidence in its missile technology.