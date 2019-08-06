North Korea's Kim Jong Un says missile launches are warning to US, South Korea over drill

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Disney shares fall after earnings miss

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

This will be Wall Street's new obsession as the trade war...

Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.

Marketsread more

Disney's bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost...

Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...

Entertainmentread more

Walgreens to close 200 US stores

Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.

Health and Scienceread more

Amazon's PillPack expansion faces resistance from CVS and...

Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Hertz and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.

Market Insiderread more

'Dark Phoenix' sank Disney's box office despite 'Avengers'...

Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...

Entertainmentread more

Rocket Lab unveils plan to land small rockets by catching them...

Rocket Lab, the leading U.S. company in launching small rockets, is looking to recover and re-use the largest part of its Electron rocket.

Investing in Spaceread more

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Marketsread more

Cramer explains what must happen before the market can sustain a...

Issues around currency, yields and earnings still have not been resolved, despite Tuesday's market bounce, Jim Cramer says

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Nike acquires A.I. platform Celect, hoping to better predict...

After years of scooping up brands like Converse and Hurley, Nike is shifting its focus toward buying start-ups that help it behind the scenes.

Retailread more

Fox deal will continue to drag on earnings, but Disney sees...

Disney said Tuesday it expects the acquisition will lower its fourth-quarter profit, before purchase accounting, by about 45 cents per share. However, the company remains...

Entertainmentread more
Asia Politics

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says missile launches are warning to US, South Korea over drill

Key Points
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the launch of tactical guided missiles on Tuesday were a warning to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military drills, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
  • U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles.
  • Kim said the military action was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and south Korean authorities,"
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA | Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the launch of tactical guided missiles on Tuesday were a warning to the U.S. and South Korea's joint military drills, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned it might pursue "a new road."

Kim said the military action was "an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the U.S. and south Korean authorities," according to KCNA.

The "new-type tactical guided missiles," launched from the western area of North Korea, flew across the peninsula "over the capital area and the central inland region" to "precisely hit the targeted islet" in the sea off the east coast of the country, KCNA said, confirming the South Korean military's report of their trajectories on Tuesday.

The launches "clearly verified the reliability, security and actual war capacity" of the weapon, KCNA said, echoing analysts who said the launches showed North Korea's confidence in its missile technology.