Morgan Stanley upgrades Ford, saying the stock's recent dip is 'a buying opportunity'

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Allergan, Dean Foods,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insider

Dow set to rebound by 170 points at the open after China...

Dow futures jumped more than 200 points following a 760 point decline on Monday.

Markets

China responds to US after Treasury designates Beijing as a...

The response from the People's Bank of China comes at a time of rapidly intensifying tensions between the world's two largest economies.

World Politics

Former Fed chairs call for independent Fed in WSJ op-ed

The previous four heads of the Federal Reserve called for an independent central bank in the face of repeated attacks by Trump in a extraordinary joint commentary for the Wall...

Markets

Trump is risking his re-election with the trade war, says...

President Donald Trump's trade war risks damaging the economy, as well as his own re-election chances, according to Strategas.

Market Insider

Here's why the worst isn't over for energy stocks, technician...

Energy stocks have drilled deep into a bear market, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees more pain coming.

Trading Nation

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Markets

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Cigna, Northrop Grumman &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investing

Trump says US in 'strong position' and money 'pouring' in from...

Trump said that the U.S. is in a "very strong" position and that interest rates and investment opportunities are drawing money from China.

Markets

The US and China drag currencies into their fight. Here's what...

Beijing allowed its currency, the yuan, to weaken to more than 7 per U.S. dollar — which led to the Trump administration labeling China a currency manipulator.

World Economy

Goldman Sachs no longer expects US-China trade deal before 2020...

"A trade deal now looks far off," analysts at Goldman Sachs said, amid rapidly intensifying tensions between the two economic giants.

World Politics

Stephen Roach: US declaring China a currency manipulator is an...

Beijing will not respond to the name-and-shame approach by the Trump administration and will hit back if the U.S. imposes more tariffs or sanctions, says Stephen Roach, a...

Currencies
Investing

Morgan Stanley upgrades Ford, saying the stock's recent dip is 'a buying opportunity'

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Ford's recent stock dip is "a buying opportunity," as it is a "reset of [fiscal year 2019] expectations," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its rating of Ford's stock to overweight from equal weight on Tuesday.
The Ford Motor Co. Mustang Shelby GT500 vehicle is displayed during the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan,.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Morgan Stanley raised its rating of Ford's stock to overweight from equal weight on Tuesday, citing a "significant increase" in estimates for Ford earnings over the next three years.

Ford's recent stock dip is "a buying opportunity," as it is a "reset of [fiscal year 2019] expectations," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to investors.

Jonas said his firm likes Ford for three reasons: "Restructuring actions," "strategic actions" and "product mix enhancement."

"Our previous concerns over Ford's ability to maintain its dividend payment have largely subsided," Jonas added.

Ford shares rose 1.8% in premarket trading from its previous close of $9.23. Morgan Stanley increased its price target on Ford to $12 a share from $10. The stock has fallen nearly 10% in the past month, but is up about 21% so far this year.

– CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.