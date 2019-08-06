House Democrats ask National Archives for Brett Kavanaugh's White House records

US Judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks after being nominated by US President Donald Trump (L) to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Two Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee requested records from the National Archives on Tuesday related to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's time in the White House under President George W. Bush.

The request renews the records fight that dominated Kavanaugh's nomination hearings before the controversy was subsumed by sexual-misconduct accusations against the then-federal appeals court judge.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., who chairs the subcommittee on the courts, issued a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration seeking records related to Kavanaugh's time as staff secretary and in the White House counsel's office. Kavanaugh served in the White House from 2001 to 2006.

In particular, Nadler and Johnson are asking for all emails Kavanaugh sent or received as well as the "textual records contained in [his] office files."

"In the coming year, the Supreme Court will again address important matters regarding civil rights, criminal justice, and immigration," the two lawmakers wrote. "The Court may also review certain high-profile cases related to reproductive rights, the separation of powers, and the limits of executive authority — all topics within the jurisdiction of the House Judiciary Committee."

Nadler and Johnson wrote that they are seeking the records under the Presidential Records Act. The law provides congressional committees access to records that "contain information that is needed for the conduct of [their] business and that is not otherwise available."