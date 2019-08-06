Drug distributor stocks fall on report opioid makers propose $10 billion settlement to end state lawsuits

Experts point out that while the market has dropped sharply, it still has a long way to go before a sustainable bottom can be reached.Marketsread more
Stocks struggled on Tuesday to rebound from their worst day of the year as trade tensions continue to dampen market sentiment.Marketsread more
Buckle up because the next sell-off could be even more violent, according to Nomura.Marketsread more
Kudlow says the Trump administration holds the upper hand in trade negotiations with China due to the comparative strength of the U.S. economy.Marketsread more
China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.Marketsread more
The appellate panel said Judge Jed Rakoff of U.S. District Court in Manhattan in 2017 had relied on facts outside of legal filings in the case to dismiss the suit against The...Politicsread more
Employment vacancies fell to 7.35 million from 7.38 million in May, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.Jobsread more
A historic Apple subsidiary is going back to its roots.Technologyread more
Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Toni Morrison, author of "Beloved," died Monday night at the age of 88. Morrison promoted African American voices in literature...U.S. Newsread more
"We're planning for the Chinese team to come here in September. Things could change with respect to the tariffs," Kudlow tells CNBC.Economyread more
Shares of drug distributors fell Tuesday after a report said McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen have proposed paying $10 billion to settle claims they helped to fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The companies made the verbal proposal as part of talks with a group of state attorneys general, according to Bloomberg, citing three people familiar with the offer.
Shares of the drug distributors, which deliver majority of prescription medications to U.S. pharmacies, fell in mid-morning trading.
The report comes as some 1,600 cases against Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers are being consolidated and transferred to a judge in the Northern District of Ohio.
The opioid epidemic is a major issue for the federal government, which has vowed to crack down on illicit use. More than 130 people in the U.S. die every day from opioid overdoses, with about 47,000 people dying in 2017, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.