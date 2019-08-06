Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of illegally swinging election against him in 2020

Stocks rebounded after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump criticized Google on Tuesday morning, insinuating that the tech company may be working against his reelection campaign and saying "we are watching Google very closely."
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump listed baseless accusations by several people, including Fox News host Lou Dobbs and former Google employee Kevin Cernekee, that the tech company has an anti-conservative bias. Trump tagged Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the first tweet.
There's no evidence that Google manipulates information to stifle conservative voices.
Cernekee is a former Google employee who was outspoken within the company about what he perceived as an anti-conservative bias. He was fired from the company in 2018 and was the subject of a Wall Street Journal feature last week. Since the WSJ article, Cernekee has been making the rounds on conservative media outlets, claiming Google plans to influence the flow of information against Trump and hurt his reelection in 2020.
Pichai was one of several tech executives who met at the White House last month to discuss the administration's ban on Huawei products.
A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.