Weight Watchers surges 14% after raising 2019 earnings outlook

Disney shares fall after earnings miss

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

This will be Wall Street's new obsession as the trade war...

Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.

Disney's bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost...

Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...

Walgreens to close 200 stores in US

Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.

Amazon's PillPack expansion faces resistance from CVS and...

Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Hertz and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.

'Dark Phoenix' sank Disney's box office despite 'Avengers'...

Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...

China's exit from US agriculture is a devastating blow to a...

China is officially pulling out of U.S. agriculture and it could cause ripple effects throughout the American economy.

Nike acquires A.I. platform Celect, hoping to better predict...

After years of scooping up brands like Converse and Hurley, Nike is shifting its focus toward buying start-ups that help it behind the scenes.

Texas Democrat Cuellar declines to give away NRA money in wake of...

"Why would he do that?" said Cuellar's campaign spokesman, Colin Strother, when asked whether the lawmaker will return an NRA donation or give it to charity.

Nearly 800 accuse Boy Scouts' of failing to protect them from sex...

Nearly 800 children have been sexually abused by the Boy Scouts of America, alleges Stewart Eisenberg, one of the lead lawyers from a group of law firms working to shed light...

Dow jumps 300 points as Wall Street rebounds from worst day of...

Stocks rose after China's central bank indicated it wanted its currency to trade at a higher level than expected against the dollar.

Health and Science

Weight Watchers surges 14% after raising 2019 earnings outlook

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Weight Watchers missed Wall Street's second-quarter revenue estimates. 
  • Weight Watchers beat adjusted earnings estimates. 
  • Now called WW, Weight Watchers wants to be a wellness company.
Source: Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers shares surged 15% Tuesday after the company released second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates and told investors its 2019 profits will be better than originally expected.

Here's what the company reported compared with Wall Street estimates, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 78 cents, adjusted, vs. 64 cents expected
  • Revenue: $369 million vs. $376.1 million expected

Weight Watchers rebranded itself to WW last year as it tries to transform itself to a wellness brand from a diet company. At the end of the quarter, Weight Watchers boasted 4.6 million total members, up from 4.5 million members in the year-ago quarter. 

"We are still early in our journey as a global holistic wellness company with the best-in-class weight management program, and we see tremendous opportunities ahead to drive growth in 2020 as well as over the long-term," Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman said in a statement.

The company boosted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $1.55 to $1.70 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.52 per share.