Apple just released four YouTube ASMR videos that are meant to give viewers a tingly feeling

Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Markets

Stocks quickly making back earlier losses, Nasdaq turns positive

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

US Markets

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Bonds

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

Trade

How bonds with negative yields work and why it's bad for the...

Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.

Markets

Gold surges above $1,500, now has a better return than stocks...

Gold rose to its highest level in more than six years as concerns about the global economy made the precious metal more attractive.

Markets

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Markets

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Central Banks

New Relic CEO admits 'we did not execute' as stock plunges 32% on...

New Relic had its worst day since its 2014 IPO after issuing disappointing revenue guidance.

Technology

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, CVS, Weight...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insider

Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads...

Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.

Technology
Tech

Apple just released four YouTube ASMR videos that are meant to give viewers a tingly feeling

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple posted four ASMR videos to its YouTube page on Wednesday, advertising the company's "shot on iPhone" campaign.
  • ASMR is a trendy kind of video that uses soft sounds to help people feel calm.
  • Watch the videos below.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 10, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | REUTERS

The sound of rain. Crunching leaves. Someone whispering in your ear.

These are all common themes for what are known as autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos.

ASMR is a big trend on YouTube, with some channels boasting over 2 million subscribers. Fans of the videos say the soft sounds give them "tingling " sensations and help them relax.

Apple posted four ASMR videos to its YouTube page on Wednesday. The videos, ranging in length from about six minutes to 11 minutes, are advertisements as part of Apple's "shot on iPhone" campaign.

The message? All you need to make ASMR videos is an iPhone, though the videos tell viewers that "additional software and professional hardware" was used.

According to Apple's YouTube description, the videos were shot by Anson Fogel, a director who's previously made other Apple advertisements. The four videos are described as "Season 1," suggesting that Apple might choose to release more ASMR videos.

Apple has a reputation for creative advertising, and has posted several lengthy videos on YouTube in the past, including a short clip by director Spike Jonze last year that won awards.

Check out the videos: