China may be willing to accept an economic downturn to hurt Trump and win a better trade deal

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds President Donald Trump is a one-term president, according to global investors.

From suspending U.S. agricultural product purchases to weaponizing the yuan, these high-stakes measures, which could put Chinese businesses at risk, are a preview of how far China could be willing to go economically to get a long-term deal in its favor.

"Many investors have expressed the view that China is prepared to accept an economic downturn (and thus a global economic downturn) to prevent President Trump's reelection," Naka Matsuzawa, Nomura's chief rates strategist in Tokyo, said in a note on Wednesday following meetings with Asian clients.