Commerzbank's targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China sets the yuan midpoint at 6.9996 per dollar, slightly...

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...

China Marketsread more

Disney shares fall after earnings miss

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Gold is set to stay strong for the next six to 12 months,...

A host of global factors mean gold's price is set to maintain its strength at least for the next six to 12 months, according to an economist from a top Singapore bank.

Metalsread more

This will be Wall Street's new obsession as the trade war...

Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.

Marketsread more

Asia shares mixed as China sets the yuan midpoint slightly weaker...

Asia Pacific stocks were subdued in Wednesday afternoon trade as investors kept a close watch on the Chinese yuan amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

Asia Marketsread more

India central bank cuts rates by 35 basis points to speed up...

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting in 2019, taking advantage of mild inflation to expand its effort to boost an economy...

Central Banksread more

Disney's bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost...

Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...

Entertainmentread more

China warns India of 'reverse sanctions' if Huawei is blocked

China has told India not to block its Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, warning there could be consequences for Indian firms operating in China, sources...

Technologyread more

Walgreens to close 200 US stores

Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.

Health and Scienceread more

Amazon's PillPack expansion faces resistance from CVS and...

Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Hertz and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.

Market Insiderread more

'Dark Phoenix' sank Disney's box office despite 'Avengers'...

Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...

Entertainmentread more
Earnings

Commerzbank's targeted rise in 2019 net profit 'ambitious'

Key Points
  • Net profit of 271 million euros ($303.79 million) in the quarter was better than the 217 million euros expected by analysts and compares with 272 million euros a year earlier.
  • Revenues fell to 2.129 billion euros in the second quarter, from 2.178 billion a year earlier. That was slightly lower than the 2.135 billion expected.

Commerzbank on Wednesday posted net profit in the second quarter that was little changed from a year ago, helped by low taxes, but the German bank said its target for a slight increase in full-year net profit had become "significantly more ambitious".

Net profit of 271 million euros ($303.79 million) in the quarter was better than the 217 million euros expected by analysts and compares with 272 million euros a year earlier.

Commerzbank is working on a new strategic plan that it will present later this year after talks to merge with Deutsche Bank were discontinued in April.

"We are continuing on our growth path and are making significant progress. Despite all the successes, challenges continue to increase," Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke said.

Revenues fell to 2.129 billion euros in the second quarter, from 2.178 billion a year earlier. That was slightly lower than the 2.135 billion expected.

But the bank stuck to its forecast that underlying revenues would be higher in 2019 than in 2018.

The failure of talks with Deutsche raised questions about Commerzbank's future as a stand-alone bank and some foreign banks had expressed interest in taking it over.