Gold is set to stay strong for the next six to 12 months, economist says

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...China Marketsread more
Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.Technologyread more
A host of global factors mean gold's price is set to maintain its strength at least for the next six to 12 months, according to an economist from a top Singapore bank.Metalsread more
Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.Marketsread more
Asia Pacific stocks were subdued in Wednesday afternoon trade as investors kept a close watch on the Chinese yuan amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.Asia Marketsread more
Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...Entertainmentread more
China has told India not to block its Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, warning there could be consequences for Indian firms operating in China, sources...Technologyread more
Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.Health and Scienceread more
Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.Market Insiderread more
Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...Entertainmentread more
A host of global factors mean gold's price is set to maintain its strength at least for the next six to 12 months, according to an economist from a top Singapore bank.
"The world right now is in a precarious state and gold is due to benefit from this situation," said Howie Lee, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation.
Gold was changing hands at about $1,495 per ounce on Wednesday midday Asia time — having risen nearly $12 on the day. Lee said Tuesday that the metal is set to soon breach $1,500.
"We are seeing a perfect mix of ingredients in the melting pot: We have low rates, we have soft dollar, we have trade tensions, we have geopolitical tensions along the Persian Gulf," Lee told CNBC's "Capital Connection."
He added that such a barrage of risks had propelled gold to its more-than-six-year highs, and is leading investors to take a "risk-off" approach to their portfolios. In other words, investors are uncertain about near-term global economic trends and are likelier to gravitate toward low-risk assets.
"They are piling their funds into gold," Lee said.
Among those risks driving the purchase of gold, the economist said the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will be "particularly detrimental" to the global economy because a large portion of the affected goods are directly related to consumers.
When asked about the chances of other metal commodities, such as silver or platinum, seeing similar price gains, Lee predicted gold will remain the standout.
"Gold still stands up among all the precious metals because of its pure usage as a safety hedge," he said.