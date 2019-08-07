GW Pharma CEO: More education needed on real health benefits of drugs derived from cannabis

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user.Technologyread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.Marketsread more
Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.Technologyread more
Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.Market Insiderread more
Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.Technologyread more
The company attributed acceleration in revenue growth to strength in its ads business.Technologyread more
The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.US Marketsread more
GW Pharmaceuticals CEO Justin Gover said Wednesday that more education is needed on the health benefits that drugs derived from cannabis can provide.
"We're really at the beginning of this journey" for marijuana-derived drugs, Gover told CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Mad Money. " "There's certainly education to do around explaining what the medicine does, how it works, the types of patients for whom it can benefit."
The company's medicine, Epidiolex, is the only drug derived from cannabidiol to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
The drug, which is designed to combat seizures in children with severe epilepsy, does not contain THC and does not give patients any psychoactive effects. The company said more than 12,000 patients have received prescriptions for the medicine since it launched.
The biopharmaceutical company reported late last month second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations. Epidiolex reported U.S. net sales of $68.4 million in the quarter.
Gover said in an earnings release that the strong results reflect high demand for U.S. patients.
When asked by Cramer how the company has been able produce such success compared to other companies, Gover said, "This is not a product that emerged quickly."
"GW is 20 years in the making," he continued. "What it has required is real rigorous science, science around safety of CBD. ... None of that is simple."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com