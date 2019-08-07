Here's the level where Guggenheim's Minerd sees the 10-year yield ending its decline for now

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.Marketsread more
Stocks regained most of their earlier losses as a sharp drop in yields stabilized, slightly tempering worries over slowing economic growth.US Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
Video streaming isn't going to be a zero-sum game. But Disney's pricing may hinder part of the long-term Netflix narrative -- that Netflix can turn customer growth into...Technologyread more
The FDA cautions it's unclear whether e-cigarettes caused the seizures.Health and Scienceread more
Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.Marketsread more
China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.Marketsread more
Gold rose to its highest level in more than six years as concerns about the global economy made the precious metal more attractive.Marketsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."Marketsread more
The 10-year Treasury yield is having its steepest drop since late-July to early-August 2011 — the days surrounding S&P's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.Marketsread more
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd said the sharp decline in the benchmark 10-year yield could continue to the 1.4% level before correcting.
The 10-year yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, has plunged in the past week, from 2.07 before the Fed's rate cut a week ago, to as low as 1.59% Wednesday morning.
"Technically, we're getting to an exhausted level. I can see the 10-year getting down to 1.4 before we correct," said Minerd, global CIO at Guggenheim on CNBC's The Exchange. The 10-year was at 1.66% Wednesday afternoon, still well above its all time low near 1.32%, reached during the initial reaction to the U.K.'s Brexit vote in July, 2016.
Minerd repeated his view that U.S. interest rates could reach zero or even turn negative. "I do think ultimately by the time we get to the next recession, zero is definitely in the cards and probably negative yields," he said, noting European and Japanese yields have been negative.
The Fed cannot right the economy by itself, and needs fiscal stimulus to break the economy out of its rut, he said.
"I think data dependence went out the window. The Federal Reserve has shown us that they are on a path to do anything they have to do to keep the economy going," he said.
Minerd said that ultimately, there will be a recession and that will push the Fed. ""The Federal Reserve is the only game in town. They are going to do whatever they have to do, including negative interest rates, to keep us going," he said.
The sharp drop in yields Wednesday started with rate cuts overnight by central banks in New Zealand, Thailand and India, the latest in a global race to reduce interest rates.
Minerd said he was having a hypothetical discussion with his investment committee about what other moves central banks could take. For instance, what if the European Central Bank bought $50 billion in gold to drive its currency lower, which would normally be frowned on and draw attention.
":This is a crisis. Let's face it. The rule book of how things are done and how they're analyzed we can just throw out," he said. "Everybody is doing whatever they have to do to survive. I don't rule out anything right now."