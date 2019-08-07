Housing sentiment hits record high, as bidding wars vanish

People look at a home for sale during an open house on April 16, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Falling mortgage rates and strong employment drove consumer confidence in housing to a record high in July, according to a monthly index from Fannie Mae. At the same time, bidding wars eased thanks to lower demand in some of the hottest markets. Of the index's five components, "confidence about not losing job" and "mortgage rates will go down" rose the most. The gains come despite a very low supply of homes for sale and affordability challenges. Mortgage rates have fallen dramatically this spring, down from a high of around 4.5% at the start of this year to 3.85% at the end of July, according to Mortgage News Daily.

But rates have fallen even further this week, and the economic concerns driving those rates lower could actually hurt housing sentiment going forward. Tensions over the escalating trade war with China and falling bond yields around the world have caused a sell-off in the U.S. stock market. "Consumers appear to have shaken off a winter slump in sentiment amid strong income gains. Therefore, sentiment is positioned to take advantage of any supply that comes to market, particularly in the affordable category. However, recent financial market events following when the survey data were collected could weigh on consumer views looking ahead," said Fannie Mae's chief economist Doug Duncan. As of July, more consumers said it was a good time to buy a home and fewer said they expected home prices to go up over the next year, according to the survey.

Bidding wars fall