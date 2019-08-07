How bonds with negative yields work and why this growing phenomenon is so bad for the economy

Imagine if I came to you with a deal.

Give me $10 today and I'll return $9 to you in a decade or so.

No way right?

This is happening all around the world and on increasing basis.

Maybe you didn't go to Harvard Business School, but perhaps you recall an early lesson from your Junior Achievement class that tells you this is not how it's supposed to work.

You are supposed to put your money in the bank and be rewarded with interest. This is supposed to be wiser than trading your precious allowance at the candy store for an awesome, yet fleeting sugar rush.

Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek, put it plainly enough: "Bonds are supposed to pay the owner of capital something to pry the money out of their hands."

Nevertheless, some really smart investors around the world now have invested about $15 trillion in government bonds that offer negative interest rates, according to Deutsche Bank. That represents about a quarter of the global bond market.