How the trade war could take an even bigger chunk out of corporate earnings

The potential currency war is adding to earnings problems.

The realization that the trade war may expand from tariff wars to encompass currency wars is causing some consternation among analysts and strategists who are increasingly confused and uncertain on how to determine 2019 and 2020 earnings estimates. On Tuesday evening, Citigroup said the overhang of a sluggish economy, trade war threats and potential currency devaluations was enough to make its analysts lower earnings estimates for the S&P 500 for 2019 and 2020 by a little more than 2%.

Last week, Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 and 2020 numbers, citing lower economic growth, lower oil prices, and weaker margins. "We expect negative revisions to consensus 2020 EPS estimates in 2H 2019," Goldman analysts said, though they did keep their price target.

Of course, analysts have long been concerned with the impact of tariffs on earnings. Nick Raich, who covers corporate earnings at the Earnings Scout, notes that estimates have ebbed and flowed with tariff headlines: "In May, when the trade war escalated, earnings estimates dropped, and then in June when the psychology got better they improved," he told me. "They started weakening again last week when Trump tweeted about more tariff wars."

Raich noted it was likely earnings will come down again if concerns about a currency war — a new wrinkle in the trade war— get louder. The Trump administration's declaration that China is a currency manipulator may be setting the stage for a deeper round of competitive currency devaluations.