You can now make Amazon Alexa talk slower or faster — here's how

Amazon on Wednesday announced that customers can now control the speed of Alexa's speech when the voice assistant responds to a message.

That means you can adjust the speed so it's easier to understand. Amazon said some of its customers who are hard of hearing have requested slower speeds and that some customers "who are blind or low vision are used to consuming audio content and want to be able to listen more quickly."

Alexa now has seven different speed rates for responses, including the default option, two slow rates and four faster options. To change the rate at which Alexa responds, just say "Alexa, speak slower," or "Alexa, speak faster." If you want, you can always return to the default setting by saying "Alexa, speak at your default rate."