You can now make Amazon Alexa talk slower or faster — here's how

Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Dow drops more than 200 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

How bonds with negative yields work and why it's bad for the...

Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, CVS, Weight...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Disney's attractive new Hulu bundle expected to boost digital ads...

Disney's CEO says the bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu will be valuable for the company's ad business.

Banks pummeled as rates dive, but analysts say it's priced in

Bank stocks are getting slammed this week as the trade war heats up but some analysts say that selling is misplaced.

Trump says he'll bring Congress back if GOP and Dems get 'close'...

Trump also says he's "in favor" of background checks, and reiterates his support "red flag" laws preventing mentally ill people from accessing firearms.

Trump to ban agencies from buying equipment or services from...

The new rule will take effect Tuesday and also applies to other telecom companies that have sparked security concerns, such as ZTE and Hikvision.

You can now make Amazon Alexa talk slower or faster — here's how

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Amazon's Alexa now has seven different speed controls.
  • Users can ask Alexa to "speak slower" or "speak faster."
  • Amazon said it built this feature to help people hard of hearing and for people who are used to listening to audio at faster rates.
Amazon unveils a new version of the Echo Dot at an event on Sept. 20, 2018.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Amazon on Wednesday announced that customers can now control the speed of Alexa's speech when the voice assistant responds to a message.

That means you can adjust the speed so it's easier to understand. Amazon said some of its customers who are hard of hearing have requested slower speeds and that some customers "who are blind or low vision are used to consuming audio content and want to be able to listen more quickly."

Alexa now has seven different speed rates for responses, including the default option, two slow rates and four faster options. To change the rate at which Alexa responds, just say "Alexa, speak slower," or "Alexa, speak faster." If you want, you can always return to the default setting by saying "Alexa, speak at your default rate."

