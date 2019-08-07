India central bank cuts rates by 35 basis points to speed up growth

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting in 2019, taking advantage of mild inflation to expand its effort to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years.

The RBI maintained its "accommodative" stance adding that addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand was their highest priority now.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40%, slightly more than the 25 basis point cut predicted by 80% of the 66 analysts polled by Reuters last month.

The reverse repo rate was reduced to 5.15%.

Four MPC members voted for a 35 basis points cut while two voted for a 25 basis point cut. All members voted for retaining the policy stance at "accommodative".

"Even as past rate cuts are being gradually transmitted to the real economy, the benign inflation outlook provides headroom for policy action to close the negative output gap," the MPC said in its statement.

"Addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand, especially private investment, assumes the highest priority at this juncture while remaining consistent with the inflation mandate."