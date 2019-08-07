Pakistan says will downgrade diplomatic relations with India over Kashmir

Skip Navigation
Dow drops more than 200 points as August swoon resumes on Wall...

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Central banks are surprising markets with aggressive rate cuts:...

Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.

White House to unveil rule that bans equipment or services...

The Trump administration is expected to release a rule Wednesday afternoon that bans agencies from directly purchasing telecom, video surveillance equipment or services from...

Elizabeth Warren unveils $85 billion proposal to guarantee...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.

Weight Watchers shares soar 38% after company hikes full-year...

Weight Watchers boosts its full-year financial forecast, suggesting it has recovered from a bad start to the year.

Companies are now listing active shooters as a risk factor in...

Companies are beginning to warn investors about the risks that active shooters pose to their business in their annual reports.

Housing sentiment hits record high, as bidding wars vanish

Falling mortgage rates and strong employment drove consumer confidence in housing to a record high in July, according to a monthly index from Fannie Mae. Of the index's five...

Amount of global debt with negative yields balloons to $15...

As central banks around the world engage in unprecedented easing, negative yielding debt is ballooning, endangering global economy.

Arizona Tea maker enters the cannabis market

In another example of marijuana hitting the mass market, the maker of Arizona Tea is entering the market for vape pens and cannabis-infused gummies and drinks through a...

Watch these two tech stocks as sector stabilizes

World News

Pakistan says will downgrade diplomatic relations with India over Kashmir

Pakistani supporters of Sunni Tehreek (ST) hold national flags as they gather during an anti-Indian protest in Karachi on Febraury 27, 2019.
Asif Hassan | AFP | Getty Images

Pakistan said on Wednesday it will "downgrade" diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with arch-rival India after New Delhi stripped its portion of the contested Kashmir region of special status.

Neighbours China and Pakistan, which both claim parts of the region, have voiced fierce opposition to India's move dropping a constitutional provision that had allowed the country's only Muslim-majority state to make its own laws.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.