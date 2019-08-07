Pakistan says will downgrade diplomatic relations with India over Kashmir

Stocks fell, adding to the month's steep losses, as a drop in global bond yields raised concerns about a slowing global economy.US Marketsread more
Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."Marketsread more
The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.Bondsread more
Central banks in New Zealand, India and Thailand all announced larger-than-expected cuts to interest rates on Wednesday.Central Banksread more
The Trump administration is expected to release a rule Wednesday afternoon that bans agencies from directly purchasing telecom, video surveillance equipment or services from...Politicsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a proposal to guarantee universal high-speed internet access on Wednesday as part of a new plan to invest in rural communities.Politicsread more
Weight Watchers boosts its full-year financial forecast, suggesting it has recovered from a bad start to the year.Health and Scienceread more
Companies are beginning to warn investors about the risks that active shooters pose to their business in their annual reports.Retailread more
Falling mortgage rates and strong employment drove consumer confidence in housing to a record high in July, according to a monthly index from Fannie Mae. Of the index's five...Real Estateread more
As central banks around the world engage in unprecedented easing, negative yielding debt is ballooning, endangering global economy.Marketsread more
In another example of marijuana hitting the mass market, the maker of Arizona Tea is entering the market for vape pens and cannabis-infused gummies and drinks through a...Food & Beverageread more
Pakistan said on Wednesday it will "downgrade" diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with arch-rival India after New Delhi stripped its portion of the contested Kashmir region of special status.
Neighbours China and Pakistan, which both claim parts of the region, have voiced fierce opposition to India's move dropping a constitutional provision that had allowed the country's only Muslim-majority state to make its own laws.
A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.