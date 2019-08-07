Puerto Rico Supreme Court rules new governor must step down

Skip Navigation
Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Dow turns positive, recovering from earlier 589-point drop

Stocks rose slightly, recovering from steep losses earlier in the day, as a sharp drop in yields stabilized.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

Disney's real threat to Netflix is limiting how much it can raise...

Video streaming isn't going to be a zero-sum game. But Disney's pricing may hinder part of the long-term Netflix narrative -- that Netflix can turn customer growth into...

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis returns to General...

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis was elected to the board of directors of the defense contracting giant General Dynamics on Wednesday, the company said.

FDA investigating 127 reports of seizures after vaping

The FDA cautions it's unclear whether e-cigarettes caused the seizures.

How bonds with negative yields work and why it's bad for the...

Imagine paying a highly educated, market-seasoned master of the financial universe to put your hard-earned cash in an investment that is guaranteed to lose.

Visa CEO: Unlike PayPal and Square, we won't block gun purchases

"We shouldn't tell people they can't purchase a 32-ounce soda. We shouldn't tell people they can't buy reproductive drugs," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly said.

Some investors believe China will accept an economic decline to...

China may go farther than many expect to win the trade war and in the process increase the odds Trump is a one-term president.

Gold surges above $1,500, now has a better return than stocks...

Gold rose to its highest level in more than six years as concerns about the global economy made the precious metal more attractive.

Trump: Fed must cut rates 'bigger and faster,' China isn't the...

Trump tweets that the Fed must "stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW."

Politics

Puerto Rico Supreme Court rules new governor must step down

  The Puerto Rico Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that last week's swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as governor was unconstitutional and that he must leave office later in the day.
  In a unanimous decision, the nine-member high court nullified his governorship based on the fact his earlier appointment as secretary of state and next in line for governor had not been confirmed by both chambers of the legislature.
  Pierluisi has said he would abide by the supreme court's decision. Under Puerto Rico law, Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez is next in line for governor.
Pedro Pierluisi, nominee for Puerto Rico secretary of state, center, speaks during a news conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Xavier Garcia | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that last week's swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as governor was unconstitutional and that he must leave office later in the day.

In a unanimous decision, the nine-member high court nullified his governorship based on the fact his earlier appointment as secretary of state and next in line for governor had not been confirmed by both chambers of the legislature.

Pierluisi has said he would abide by the supreme court's decision. Under Puerto Rico law, Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez is next in line for governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state and next in line for governor on July 31. He was sworn in as governor last Friday.

The high court's ruling followed weeks of political turmoil in the bankrupt U.S. territory, where Governor Ricardo Rossello left office last Friday in the wake of days of protests demanding he resign.

Pierluisi's swearing in as governor came after only the Puerto Rico House of Representatives, in a special session, confirmed him as secretary of state. On Sunday, Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz filed a lawsuit claiming his chamber's advice and consent duty under the island's constitution was usurped and Pierluisi should be removed from office.

Pierluisi had argued that under a 2005 law, his July 31 appointment by Rossello did not require confirmation because the legislature was not in session at the time.

But the court on Wednesday declared as unconstitutional the part of the law that allowed Pierluisi to take over as governor despite his lack of confirmation by both legislative chambers. Justices set a 5 p.m. local time deadline for Pierluisi to step down.

Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during a protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 22, 2019.
Marco Bello | Reuters
  • Puerto Rico's next governor, who will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Ricardo Rosello, faces an uphill fight to restore the island's battered economy and reverse an ongoing diaspora.
  • Many of those challenges stem from a single underlying issue: Puerto Rico is suffering from a prolonged bout of out-migration, affecting its ability to respond to its financial and economic crises effectively.
  • The decline in population has been driven mainly by a dearth of economic opportunity, as Puerto Rico's economy failed to join the wider U.S. recovery following the Great Recession.