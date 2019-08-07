Two US senators raise privacy concerns over Facebook's Messenger Kids

Democratic U.S. senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal have written to Facebook questioning whether there was a "worrying pattern" of poor privacy protection for children using its Messenger Kids app.

The senators were "disturbed" to learn that the application allowed thousands of children to join group chats in which not all members of the group were approved by their parents, they said in a letter addressed to Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

The app, launched in December 2017, is designed for users under the age of 13. It lets them do video chats and send photos, videos and texts.

"Facebook has a responsibility to meet its promise to parents that children are not exposed to unapproved contacts, a promise that it appears that Facebook has not fulfilled," they said.

"Children's privacy and safety online should be Messenger Kids' top priority."