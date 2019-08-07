SoftBank's massive tech fund bolsters profits thanks to bets on Slack and DoorDash

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a press conference on May 10, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

SoftBank said profits from its $100 billion Vision Fund experienced a big jump in the fiscal first quarter, bolstered by bets on tech companies from Slack to DoorDash.

The Japanese conglomerate has shaken up the tech investment landscape in Silicon Valley and beyond, pouring billions of dollars into fast-growing start-ups as well as publicly-listed firms.

In its latest quarterly earnings report, operating profit at its Vision Fund and Delta Fund — the latter only holds one investment, the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi — rose almost 66% year-on-year to 397.6 million yen ($3.7 million).

That was largely thanks to valuation increases from Vision Fund portfolio companies OYO, Slack and DoorDash, SoftBank explained. The Vision Fund's $66.3 billion investment into 81 tech companies is now worth $82.2 billion, the company said.

Out of those investments, food delivery platform DoorDash saw a massive rise in its valuation, with a $600 million round in May increasing its post-money valuation to $12.6 billion from $7 billion, according to Forbes.

Workplace messaging tool Slack recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange through a direct listing. The firm is now worth around $15.6 billion, versus the $5.1 billion it was valued at when SoftBank first invested back in 2017.

Softbank said that its overall operating income in the three months ended June 30 actually fell nearly 4% year-on-year to 688.8 billion yen.