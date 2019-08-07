Tesla received a cease-and-desist letter from US agency over Model 3 safety claims

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China sets the yuan midpoint at 6.9996 per dollar, slightly...

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...

China Marketsread more

Disney shares fall after earnings miss

Disney missed Wall Street expectations in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Gold is set to stay strong for the next six to 12 months,...

A host of global factors mean gold's price is set to maintain its strength at least for the next six to 12 months, according to an economist from a top Singapore bank.

Metalsread more

This will be Wall Street's new obsession as the trade war...

Traders will take their cues from China's central bank and where it sets the midpoint for the yuan as U.S.-China tensions increase.

Marketsread more

Asia shares mixed as China sets the yuan midpoint slightly weaker...

Asia Pacific stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as investors kept a close watch on the Chinese yuan amid an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Asia Marketsread more

India central bank cuts rates by 35 basis points to speed up...

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting in 2019, taking advantage of mild inflation to expand its effort to boost an economy...

Central Banksread more

Disney's bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu will cost...

Disney is finally bundling its three streaming services and it's going to cost you $12.99 a month. On an earnings call Tuesday, CEO Bob Iger said that U.S. customers would be...

Entertainmentread more

China warns India of 'reverse sanctions' if Huawei is blocked

China has told India not to block its Huawei Technologies from doing business in the country, warning there could be consequences for Indian firms operating in China, sources...

Technologyread more

Walgreens to close 200 US stores

Walgreens said the closures will affect about 3% of its U.S. footprint. The company operates roughly 10,000 drugstores nationwide.

Health and Scienceread more

Amazon's PillPack expansion faces resistance from CVS and...

Amazon's PillPack unit is battling CVS and Walgreens over requests to transfer patients to its mail-delivery pharmacy.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Hertz and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 6.

Market Insiderread more

'Dark Phoenix' sank Disney's box office despite 'Avengers'...

Disney blamed "Dark Phoenix" for dragging on the company's massive box office haul. Overall, the studio reported revenues of $3.8 billion during the quarter, shy of the $4.5...

Entertainmentread more
Autos

Tesla received a cease-and-desist letter from US agency over Model 3 safety claims

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • NHTSA sends Tesla a cease-and-desist letter over "misleading statements" about the Model 3's safety rating.
  • The U.S. agency also says it referred the matter to the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.
Tesla Model 3
Silas Stein | picture alliance | Getty Images

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has pulled Tesla up on claims regarding the safety of its Model 3 sedan.

NHTSA Chief Counsel Jonathan Morrison sent Tesla CEO Elon Musk a cease-and-desist letter in October last year to say it had become aware of "misleading statements" made by the company about the vehicle's safety rating.

The agency's main contention was with Tesla's claim in a blog post that month that NHSTA tests showed the Model 3 has "the lowest probability of injury of all cars the safety agency has ever tested."

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The NHTSA said in the letter, which was posted on the legal transparency website PlainSite, that it had also referred the matter to the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

It said it was "not the first time" Tesla had disregarded NHTSA guidelines "in a manner that may lead to consumer confusion and give Tesla an unfair market advantage."

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. Tesla, the NHTSA and the FTC were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.