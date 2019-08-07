Tesla received a cease-and-desist letter from US agency over Model 3 safety claims

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has pulled Tesla up on claims regarding the safety of its Model 3 sedan.

NHTSA Chief Counsel Jonathan Morrison sent Tesla CEO Elon Musk a cease-and-desist letter in October last year to say it had become aware of "misleading statements" made by the company about the vehicle's safety rating.

The agency's main contention was with Tesla's claim in a blog post that month that NHSTA tests showed the Model 3 has "the lowest probability of injury of all cars the safety agency has ever tested."