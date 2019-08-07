Trump attacks Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown and Fox News host Shepard Smith on his way to El Paso

Skip Navigation
Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war end-game

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

The direction of the US stock market is being determined by...

Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.

Apple. Eli Lilly studying if iPhones and Apple Watches can help...

Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lyft, Uber, Roku and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.

Equinox, SoulCycle say they 'do not support' Trump fundraiser...

Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.

Lyft flat despite strong earnings report

Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.

Dow closes little changed after rally back from 589-point drop in...

The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.

Salesforce acquires field-service company ClickSoftware for $1.35...

The deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft, whichacquired field service software company FieldOne in 2015.

10-year yield drops below 1.6%, 30-year yield nears all-time low...

The August slide in the 10-year Treasury note yield accelerated to new 2016 lows after China announced a weaker benchmark for the yuan.

IAC exploring spin-off of Match Group and ANGI Homeservices

IAC says it's exploring a possible distribution of its interests in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices to its shareholders.

Samsung shakes up its Galaxy Note lineup with three new models...

Here's a first look at Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

Politics

Trump attacks Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown and Fox News host Shepard Smith on his way to El Paso

Marc Rod@marcrod97
Key Points
  • Trump tweeted attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Fox News host Shepard Smith on his way to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday.
  • Trump met with Brown on Wednesday morning during a visit to Dayton, Ohio, to meet victims of the mass shooting there.
  • Biden gave a speech earlier this afternoon which criticized Trump’s response to white nationalism in the U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs on travel to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas following back-to-back mass shootings in the cities, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/
Kevin Lamarque | REUTERS

Just days after calling for unity in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, Trump lashed out at his Democratic opponents and a media figure en route from Dayton, Ohio, to El Paso, Texas, where he was slated to meet with survivors of the shooting there.

While in flight, Trump took to Twitter to attack 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden – who was giving a speech on white supremacy that criticized Trump's rhetoric – as "sleepy" and "sooo boring." Trump said that a Biden presidency "will be one big crash, but at least China will be happy."

Biden is the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump next set his sights on Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, also a Democrat, who gave a press conference earlier this afternoon after Trump left the city. Trump called Brown a "failed Presidential Candidate (0%)." Brown had ruled out a 2020 presidential bid.

Trump also accused Brown and Whaley, who has been a vocal critic of Trump's response to the weekend's shootings, of incorrectly describing his interactions with survivors of the shooting during his visit.

"I've said before Donald Trump is a bully and bullies are cowards. I don't care what he says about me," Brown said in a statement. "But the people of Dayton deserve a President more focused on protecting them from gun violence than protecting his own ego."

A Cincinnati Enquirer reporter recorded Whaley's response to Trump's tweet and posted it on Twitter.

"I don't know what they're talking about misrepresenting. Oh well, you know, he lives in his world of Twitter," she said of the president.

Trump then took on Fox News host Shepard Smith, who has been more skeptical of the Trump administration and the president than several other hosts on the network, particularly its prime time opinion show hosts. Trump mocked Smith's ratings and said he preferred to watch One America News Network, a smaller right-wing news network which has been strongly pro-Trump.

Smith acknowledged and brushed off Trump's tweet on air, remarking, "Good afternoon, Mr. President, it's nice to have you with us," before continuing on with his broadcast.

Some Trump staffers also went on the offensive. White House social media director Dan Scavino also shared harsh words about Brown and Whaley, saying calling them "disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting."

Representatives for Biden and Whaley did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Air Force One landed in Texas just before 4:30 p.m. ET.

