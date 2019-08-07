Treasury yields move lower as China sets the yuan below expectations

China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 — stronger than 7 per dollar on Wednesday — two days after Washington labeled Beijing a...China Marketsread more
U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, after China announced a slightly weaker-than-expected midpoint for the yuan, which could spark further criticism from the U.S.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6869%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2164%.
Investors have been rushing into safer assets like U.S. government bonds since last week amid market concerns over U.S.-China relations. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, broke under the 1.7% benchmark on Monday — its lowest level since November 2016.
China's central bank set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 6.9996 on Wednesday, slightly weaker than what markets anticipated. Beijing allows the yuan to trade within a narrow band of 2% from each day's midpoint. Its level against the dollar is important given that the lower the currency, the cheaper Chinese products will be when exported.
This comes after the United States declared that China was a currency manipulator – a step that hadn't been taken since the Clinton administration and escalated tensions among the two countries.
On the data front, there will be consumer credit figures out at 3 p.m. ET.
Traders will also monitor a speech by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $27 billion in 10-year notes.
--- CNBC's Joanna Tan contributed to this report