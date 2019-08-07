Treasury yields move lower as China sets the yuan below expectations

U.S. government debt prices were higher Wednesday morning, after China announced a slightly weaker-than-expected midpoint for the yuan, which could spark further criticism from the U.S.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6869%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.2164%.

Investors have been rushing into safer assets like U.S. government bonds since last week amid market concerns over U.S.-China relations. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgages and other loans, broke under the 1.7% benchmark on Monday — its lowest level since November 2016.