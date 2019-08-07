Wall Street analysts stick by Disney after earnings miss: 'We love it on any weakness'

Robert Iger, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, poses in "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, May 29, 2019.

Walt Disney may have reported a bit of a "messy" third quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the bell but Wall Street analysts still believe in the stock.

The company missed expectations on the top and bottom line and blamed the integration of Fox's entertainment assets, a theme parks drag, and streaming investments.

Shares of the company were down 4% to $141.87 in premarket trading Wednesday.

"In our view, the investment thesis is the same and if we liked the stock before earnings, we love it on any weakness," J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani said.

The analyst chalked it up to just a lot going on at one time at the entertainment giant.

"With so many moving pieces between the newly acquired Fox and Disney+ launch, there are bound to be some hits and misses each quarter," she said.

The feeling was mutual from analysts at Citi who said that even though the stock may trade down after the earnings report, the company is still on the right path.

"There was nothing in these results that suggest that Disney's broader strategic pivot isn't on track. As such, we remain buyers," they said.

One analyst with a neutral rating on the stock admitted that while the report wasn't great, it's not going to be enough to shake investor confidence in Disney.

"We expect that investors who are excited about the company's transition to streaming and the upcoming Disney+ launch are unlikely to be shaken loose by even an estimate cut of this magnitude, and even though this cut was related to Disney's traditional businesses," Credit Suisse said.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about Disney's earnings report: