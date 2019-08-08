AMD shares surge 14% after Google and Twitter say they're using the chipmaker's new processor

Skip Navigation
Stocks rally, pushing the S&P 500 into positive territory for the...

Stocks rose on Thursday as global bond yields rebounded while investors digested better-than-expected trade data out of China.

The yield curve everyone's worried about is inches away from...

The dramatic scramble for U.S. debt has pushed a bond market recession indicator inches away from the warning zone.

Analysts' big trade war worry: 'It can all change with a tweet'

Pricing in a trade war is hard enough, but it's being made even more challenging by having to account for President Donald Trump's Twitter feed.

Carl Icahn is not sure rate cuts can fix problems facing the...

Longtime activist investor Carl Icahn is doubtful rate cuts can simply solve the problems facing the economy.

Kraft Heinz stock craters to all-time low after release of...

Kraft Heinz new CEO Miguel Patricio says "the level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable."

Buffett's Berkshire has lost $5 billion this year on Kraft...

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has lost more than $5 billion this year on its investment in Kraft Heinz as the packaged food company's stock continues to fall.

Carl Icahn calls Occidental's deal for Anadarko one of the worst...

Activist investor Carl Icahn takes aim at Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub for a 41% decline in the company's value.

Trump and the GOP raise at least $10 million from Hamptons...

The Trump Victory Committee raised the hefty sum with high ticket prices for fundraisers at the homes of real estate executive Joe Farrell and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen...

This rebound is a 'bump in the road on the way down,' says Nomura...

The S&P 500 pulled off its most dramatic intraday turnaround this year on Tuesday, but investors shouldn't be too optimistic, Nomura warns.

AMD shares surge 14% after Google and Twitter say they're using...

AMD launched its new data center chip for high-performance computing on Wednesday, and customers include Google and Twitter.

More than 300 released after ICE arrests nearly 700 in...

Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told The Associated Press that the raids could be the largest such operation thus far in any single state.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: AMD, Kraft Heinz, Disney,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Tech

AMD shares surge 14% after Google and Twitter say they're using the chipmaker's new processor

Ari Levy@levynews
Key Points
  • AMD has a minuscule share of the data center chip market, but it's expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. 
  • Twitter said that by using AMD's new processor it will save cut down costs related to its infrastructure by 25%.
  •  AMD shares are up 83% this year. 
Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), holds a 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processor while speaking during a keynote session at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 9, 2019.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 14% on Thursday after the semiconductor manufacturer said Google and Twitter are using the company's newest data center processors.

At an event in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, AMD announced the launch of the second generation of its EPYC chips designed for high-performance uses like in the cloud or inside large enterprises. It's a business dominated by Intel, which controls about 98% of the market, but where AMD is looking to rapidly expand. According to a recent report from Atlantic Equities, AMD's share of the data center market should grow to 25% in a decade from 2% last year.

Google said that it's deployed the upgraded EPYC processors internally and next year will add them to its cloud engine that's used by other companies to run workloads. Twitter announced that, because of the power reductions that come with the new chips, it plans to reduce costs related to data center infrastructure by 25%. 

"Twitter is committed to reducing our environmental impact of our datacenters by finding innovative ways to increase efficiency," Jennifer Fraser, senior director of engineering at Twitter, said in the press release. With the EPYC processors, "we can scale out our compute clusters with more cores in less space using less power," she said.

Other companies that say they're using AMD's new processors or offering them to customers include Microsoft, which is previewing the chips in some of its Azure cloud offerings, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Dell.

After Thursday's rally, AMD shares are up 83% this year, while Intel shares are virtually flat. However, in the chipmaker's latest earnings release last month, it reported a 13% decline in revenue from the prior year and lowered its full-year forecast, in part because of a slide in demand for processors used in gaming consoles. The stock dropped 10% on the report. 

WATCH: AMD CEO Lisa Su on second-quarter earnings

VIDEO9:1809:18
AMD CEO Lisa Su on second-quarter earnings and revised 2019 guidance
Squawk on the Street

