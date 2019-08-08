Apple under investigation for unfair competition in Russia

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's exports unexpectedly rise in July but more US tariffs may...

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.

China Economyread more

China sets the yuan midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, weakest since...

It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.

China Economyread more

US soybean farmers are working new markets now that exports to...

U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.

Agricultureread more

Rates haven't moved this rapidly since Trump's election

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.

Market Insiderread more

Robinhood gets approval to launch its popular investing app in...

Robinhood says its international subsidiary has been granted broker authorization from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

Technologyread more

Jeffrey Epstein 'misappropriated vast sums of money from me,'...

L Brands founder Les Wexner said he learned that the money was taken only after he decided in 2007 to sever ties with Epstein, a former friend of President Donald Trump and...

Politicsread more

US-China trade war is hurting farmers, but they're sticking with...

Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.

Politicsread more

Adidas shares drop on disappointing results, sticks to outlook

German sportswear firm Adidas reported disappointing second-quarter sales on Thursday, but confirmed it expects a recovery.

Earningsread more

Facebook's Instagram boots ad partner, saying it collected info...

Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user information.

Technologyread more

Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones...

Netflix wins bid for multi-year deal with Game of Thrones creators

Technologyread more

NATO is carefully monitoring China's increased presence in the...

The shortest distance between China and the Arctic Circle is roughly 900 miles, but it has described itself as a "near-Arctic state."

World Politicsread more

Investors try to figure out Trump's trade war endgame

There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.

Traderead more
Tech

Apple under investigation for unfair competition in Russia

Key Points
  • Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday Apple is under investigation following a complaint from cybersecurity company Kapersky Lab.
  • The watchdog said it was investigating why a new version of Kaspersky Lab's Safe Kids application had not been updated on the Apple operating system.
  • It said Apple may be abusing its dominant position in smartphone apps.
Apple CEO Tim Cook participates in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the White House in Washington, March 6, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

Apple is under investigation in Russia following a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab and may be abusing its dominant position in smartphone apps, Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Thursday.

Watchdog FAS said it was investigating why a new version of Kaspersky Lab's Safe Kids application had not been updated on the Apple operating system, resulting in a significant loss in functionality for the app.

It said Apple had released an updated version of its own app, Screen Time, which had similar functions to the Kaspersky programme.

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.