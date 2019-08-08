Asia stocks trade mixed ahead of China trade data

The bond market hasn't seen such a big move, in terms of basis points, since Donald Trump was elected.Market Insiderread more
Recent polls show farmers strongly support Trump, even amid rising tariffs with china. Experts say they're likely to stay on his side in 2020.Politicsread more
Instagram on Wednesday sent a cease and desist letter to Hyp3r, a San Francisco marketing startup that was found to be improperly collecting public user.Technologyread more
There are lofty ambitions: a world without tariffs, a "level playing field" and the promise of untethered growth.Traderead more
Wall Street is obsessed with the yuan right now.Marketsread more
Apple has teamed up with Eli Lilly on new research to detect evidence of brain decline that was published this week and spotted by CNBC.Technologyread more
Stephen Ross, who is the chairman of The Related Companies, is hosting a luncheon for President Donald Trump on Friday at his residence in Southampton.Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on August 7.Market Insiderread more
Lyft beat analysts' expectations across the board for its second quarter trading on public markets.Technologyread more
The company attributed acceleration in revenue growth to strength in its ads business.Technologyread more
The Dow recovered the bulk of a nearly 600-point drop as a decline in bond yields stabilized to temper worries over slowing economic growth.US Marketsread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Thursday morning ahead of Chinese trade data, which could shed further light on the impact of Washington's protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.17% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.12%.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi added 0.63% as shares of Hyundai Motor jumped 1.57%. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.75%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index declined 0.09%.
China is expected to release exports, imports and trade balance numbers at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Investors will look for clues about how the ongoing trade fight between the U.S. and China is affecting the world's second-largest economy.
Beijing and Washington have already placed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Those developments have roiled markets for more than a year, and there have been signs the rafts of additional tariffs from both sides are having real effects on economies around the world.
The People's Bank of China's daily fix of the yuan midpoint will also be closely monitored for hints on where the currency could go next. China's central bank allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from that number in what is also known as the onshore yuan.
The Chinese yuan was under the spotlight earlier this week after it crossed a closely-watched 7 barrier against the dollar, leading the U.S. Treasury Department to label China a currency manipulator.
The offshore yuan, used by foreign investors and banks, last traded at 7.0861 against the greenback.
In market action overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 22.45 points lower at 26,007.07 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% to finish its trading day at 7,862.83. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher at 2,883.98.
Shares stateside mostly recovered from an earlier slip that saw the Dow plunging more than 500 points at one point as the closely watched 10-year Treasury yield briefly hit a 2016 low as it dipped below 1.6%. It was last at 1.7103%.
Gold prices also traded above $1,500 for the first time since 2013 on Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.608 after seeing lows below 97.5 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.13 against the dollar after touching levels below 106 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.6760 after its rise from lows below $0.672 yesterday.
Oil prices jumped in the morning of Asian trading hours on Thursday after seeing sharp declines the previous day. The international benchmark Brent crude futures contract rose 2.33% to $57.54 per barrel while U.S crude futures advanced 2.54% to $52.39 per barrel.
Here is a look at some of the data in the day ahead:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.