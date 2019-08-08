Asia stocks trade mixed ahead of China trade data

Over in South Korea, the Kospi added 0.63% as shares of Hyundai Motor jumped 1.57%. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.75%.

Stocks in Asia traded mixed Thursday morning ahead of Chinese trade data, which could shed further light on the impact of Washington's protracted trade war between Washington and Beijing.

China is expected to release exports, imports and trade balance numbers at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN. Investors will look for clues about how the ongoing trade fight between the U.S. and China is affecting the world's second-largest economy.

Beijing and Washington have already placed tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Those developments have roiled markets for more than a year, and there have been signs the rafts of additional tariffs from both sides are having real effects on economies around the world.

The People's Bank of China's daily fix of the yuan midpoint will also be closely monitored for hints on where the currency could go next. China's central bank allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from that number in what is also known as the onshore yuan.

The Chinese yuan was under the spotlight earlier this week after it crossed a closely-watched 7 barrier against the dollar, leading the U.S. Treasury Department to label China a currency manipulator.

The offshore yuan, used by foreign investors and banks, last traded at 7.0861 against the greenback.