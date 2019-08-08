Barclays declares 'industrial recession,' warns sales forecasts still too upbeat

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Cardinal Health,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Stocks likely haven't bottomed yet because investors aren't...

Traders are still more confident than during recent pullbacks.

There's a new Apple analyst and he doesn't love the stock

Barclays initiated coverage of Apple with an equal weight rating and a $192 price target.

These tech start-ups lead the race to predict climate risk for...

Investors are turning to a new breed of high-tech start-ups that can measure the risk climate change poses to real estate — from an hour to decades into the future.

China's exports unexpectedly rise in July but more US tariffs may...

Beijing says U.S. dollar-denominated exports in July rose 3.3% from a year ago while imports fell 5.6% during the same period.

China sets the yuan midpoint at 7.0039 per dollar, weakest since...

It was the first time since 2008 that the key reference rate had been set weaker than 7 per dollar, according to Reuters.

These high-yield stocks could overcome the sell-off to reach...

With a drop in global bond yields, the stock market is looking more attractive to yield hunters. One stock looks especially good to JC O'Hara, chief market technician at MKM...

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Dow set to get a bump; bond yields stabilize; China sets currency weaker; US trade deficit with China widens; and Goldman downgrades Caterpillar

Goldman downgrades Caterpillar to neutral from buy

Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar and said it saw production cuts in the North America and China construction equipment markets due to the ongoing U.S.-China trade.

American plans its first flights to Africa and is bringing back...

American Airlines announced a slew of new international routes, including its first service to Africa with service to Morocco, where it has a new partnership with an airline...

Barclays declares 'industrial recession,' warns sales forecasts...

Barclays declared "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the sector reporting sales declines for the second quarter.

US soybean farmers are working new markets now that exports to...

U.S. soybean growers are targeting new markets as demand from China has plunged dramatically due to the escalating Washington-Beijing trade war.

Barclays declares 'industrial recession,' warns sales forecasts still too upbeat

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Barclays says that while 100% of industrial companies under coverage reported sales growth late last year, about 33% reported a decline last quarter.
  • Analyst Julian Mitchell highlights companies like Caterpillar and Honeywell as just a few that reported sales deceleration in key business segments.
  • He writes that forecasts are still optimistic given recent trade news and corporate commentary in recent days concerning the growth of the demand slowdown.
An employee helps install a traction motor onto the truck of a General Electric Evolution Series Tier 4 diesel locomotive at the GE Manufacturing Solutions facility in Fort Worth, Texas.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Barclays declared on Thursday that "we are in an industrial recession" with nearly one-third of the building, energy and manufacturing companies it monitors reporting sales declines in the second fiscal quarter.

But perhaps more alarming, wrote industrials analyst Julian Mitchell, is that the trend doesn't appear likely to slow down anytime soon.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, 100% of the industrial companies Barclays covers posted organic sales growth, the analyst noted. But by the second quarter of 2019, nearly 33% of those companies had reversed course with sales declines.

"What is concerning is that when we look at our forecasts (which have typically been lower than the street ⁄ Co guidance for organic sales, since our initiation), they embed only 8 companies having organic declines in the 2H19," Mitchell wrote. "This looks too optimistic now, given the recent trade news, and some of the corporate commentary in recent days regarding how the demand slowdown is spreading beyond auto and electronics."

Mitchell highlighted companies like Caterpillar, Samsung and Honeywell as just a few of the several companies that reported sales deceleration in key business segments, representing potential forewarning for those thinking of buying "on the dip."

Investors and economists have point to the fierce U.S.-China trade dispute among other headwinds to help explain why industrials companies are seeing a decline in revenues.

The slump in business spending appeared in the most recent GDP print, which showed a deceleration in research and development and building and transportation equipment. Orders of industrial and transportation equipment have fallen as trade flows have slowed, impacting companies throughout global supply chains.

Of the S&P 500 industrial companies that have already reported second-quarter financial results, more than 70% have topped analyst expectations on earnings per share. However, only 42% of those companies have beat on the top line, with reported growth coming in at -0.12% thus far into the earnings season, according to FactSet data.

We're skeptical "of industrial management teams' claims that their businesses were 'less cyclical' now, and that severity of Q2 decremental margins in most cases have been eye-watering," Mitchell added.

"Amidst fairly robust consumer spending in the U.S., it has been interesting to see a 2nd consecutive [quarter] of very underwhelming organic growth (0-1%) for Short Cycle consumer businesses within our coverage," he wrote.